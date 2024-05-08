EUR/USD trades slightly below 1.0750 after closing in the red on Tuesday.

The cautious market stance could continue to cap the pair's upside.

Markets will continue to scrutinize Fedspeak in the absence of high-impact data releases.

EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and closed in negative territory on Tuesday. The pair struggles to regain its traction early Wednesday and trades a few pips below 1.0750. The economic calendar will not offer any high-impact data releases and comments from Federal Reserve officials could impact influence the pair's action later in the day.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.13% -0.47% -1.41% -0.60% -0.44% -0.27% -0.40% EUR 0.13% -0.24% -1.15% -0.39% -0.09% -0.06% -0.17% GBP 0.47% 0.24% -0.97% -0.14% 0.13% 0.18% 0.08% JPY 1.41% 1.15% 0.97% 0.81% 0.98% 1.17% 1.00% CAD 0.60% 0.39% 0.14% -0.81% 0.05% 0.34% 0.27% AUD 0.44% 0.09% -0.13% -0.98% -0.05% 0.02% -0.01% NZD 0.27% 0.06% -0.18% -1.17% -0.34% -0.02% -0.07% CHF 0.40% 0.17% -0.08% -1.00% -0.27% 0.01% 0.07% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

In an essay published on Tuesday, Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said that inflation moving sideways raises questions about how restrictive the monetary policy is. Commenting on the policy outlook later in the day, Kashkari said that the most likely scenario was for rates to stay put for an extended period of time. He also added that they might need to hike rates if inflation were to become embedded.

Later in the day, Federal Reserve (Fed) Vice Chair of the Board of Governors Phillip Jefferson, Boston Fed President Susan Collins and Governor Lisa Cook will be delivering speeches.

The CME FedWatch Tool currently shows that markets are pricing in a nearly 35% probability that the Fed will leave the policy rate unchanged in September. In case Fed policymakers push back against expectations for a rate cut in September, the market positioning suggests that the US Dollar (USD) has more room on the upside.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD trades near 1.0750, where the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level of the latest downtrend and the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart align. If the pair falls below that level and starts using it as resistance, 1.0725 (50-period SMA) could act as interim support before 1.0700 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 100-period SMA) and 1.0650 (static level).

On the upside, resistance levels could be seen at 1.0790-1.0800 (Fibonacci 50% retracement), 1.0830 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.0900 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement).