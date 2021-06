The EUR/USD pair fell for a third consecutive week, posting its largest weekly decline for 2021. The pair settled below the 61.8% retracement of its latest bullish run measured between 1.1703 and 1.2266, at 1.1917. In the daily chart, the pair has plunged below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating south above the longer ones. Technical indicators maintain their bearish slopes within oversold readings. The near-term picture is also bearish, according to the 4-hour chart, despite some signs of exhaustion amid extreme oversold conditions. A pullback towards the 1.1920 price zone is possible, although as long as it holds below it, the risk remains skewed to the downside.

The macroeconomic calendar had nothing relevant to offer. The EU posted the seasonally adjusted April Current Account, which posted a surplus of €22.8 billion, while Germany published the May Producer Price Index, which improved from 0.8% to 1.5% MoM. On Monday, the focus will be on the European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, due to testify at a virtual hearing before the European Parliament Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee.

The American dollar kept rising, heading into the weekly close, with EUR/USD bottoming on Friday at 1.1846 and settling at around 1.1860. The market was still pricing in the hawkish surprise from the US Federal Reserve from Wednesday. Equities maintained the sour tone heading into the weekend, with European and American indexes closing in the red. Meanwhile, the greenback strengthened despite falling government bond yields.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.