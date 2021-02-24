EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2142
- US Treasury yields are standing around fresh one-year highs ahead of the opening.
- German’s Q4 Gross Domestic Product was upwardly revised to 0.3% from 0.1%.
- EUR/USD eases ahead of Wall Street’s opening but holds within familiar levels.
The EUR/USD pair advanced at the beginning of the day, as the greenback remained under pressure following US Federal Reserve chief Powell comments on monetary policy on Wednesday. Stocks are up, although just marginally. Treasury yields are ticking higher ahead of Wall Street’s opening, providing support to the American dollar. The shared currency is still among the weakest across the board, with EUR/USD unable to surpass the 1.2170/80 price zone.
Data wise, Germany published the final version of its Q4 Gross Domestic Product, which was upwardly revised to 0.3% from 0.1%. The US will publish January New Home Sales, foreseen up by 2.1%. Fed’s head Powell will repeat its testimony before a different commission.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is down ahead of the US opening but trading within familiar levels and confined to a tight intraday range. In the near-term, the pair is piercing its 20 SMA while holding above bearish 100 SMA and 200 SMA. Technical indicators turned south within positive levels, skewing the risk to the downside without confirming a new leg south.
Support levels: 1.2100 1.2060 1.2015
Resistance levels: 1.2175 1.2215 1.2250
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
