EUR/USD corrects lower after posting strong gains on Monday.

The US Dollar weakened against its major rivals after PMI data.

JOLTS Job Openings data will be featured in the economic calendar on Tuesday.

EUR/USD rose sharply and reached its highest level since late March above 1.0900 on Monday. After edging higher in the Asian session on Tuesday, the pair lost its traction and retreated below this level. April JOLTS Job Openings data from the US will be watched closely by market participants later in the day.

The data from the US showed on Monday that the ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 48.7 in May from 49.2 in April. This reading showed that the business activity in the manufacturing sector continued to contract at an accelerating pace. Additionally, the Prices Paid Index, the inflation component of the survey, declined to 57 from 60.9. The US Dollar (USD) came under strong selling pressure after the PMI report and helped EUR/USD push higher.

The probability of the Federal Reserve (Fed) leaving its policy rate unchanged in September declined to 40% from nearly 50% before the PMI data, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.30% -0.27% -1.26% 0.34% 0.04% -0.55% -0.94% EUR 0.30% 0.05% -0.96% 0.64% 0.20% -0.26% -0.66% GBP 0.27% -0.05% -0.93% 0.60% 0.21% -0.36% -0.71% JPY 1.26% 0.96% 0.93% 1.58% 1.35% 0.86% 0.49% CAD -0.34% -0.64% -0.60% -1.58% -0.33% -0.90% -1.28% AUD -0.04% -0.20% -0.21% -1.35% 0.33% -0.47% -0.91% NZD 0.55% 0.26% 0.36% -0.86% 0.90% 0.47% -0.44% CHF 0.94% 0.66% 0.71% -0.49% 1.28% 0.91% 0.44% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Early Tuesday, the negative shift seen in risk mood helps the USD stay resilient against its rivals. At the time of press, major equity indexes in the US were down between 0.4% and 0.5%. In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the JOLTS Job Openings data for April. Markets expect job openings to decline to 8.34 million from 8.48 million in March. A reading at or below 8 million could trigger another leg of USD selloff. On the other hand, a positive surprise could help the USD hold its ground and limit EUR/USD's upside.

Investors will also pay close attention to the risk perception. A sharp decline in Wall Street's main indexes after the opening bell could provide a boost to the USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD returned within the lower half of the ascending channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart dropped below 60 after touching 70 earlier in the day, pointing to a loss of bullish momentum.

On the downside, 1.0840 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), lower limit of the ascending channel) aligns as first support before 1.0800 (psychological level, static level) and 1.0780 (200-period SMA).

Immediate resistance is located at 1.0900 (mid-point of the ascending channel, static level) ahead of 1.0950 (upper limit of the ascending channel).