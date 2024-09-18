EUR/USD Current price: 1.1120
- Market participants await the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement.
- The Eurozone confirmed the August Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices at 2.2% YoY.
- EUR/USD losing steam in the near term, but bulls retain control.
The EUR/USD pair hovers around 1.1120 ahead of Wall Street’s opening, little changed on a daily basis. The US Dollar is broadly weak ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy announcement later in the day, but the Euro can’t take advantage of it. The Fed is expected to trim interest rates for the first time in four years, with markets anticipating a 25 basis points (bps) cut. However, a larger 50 bps trim is not out of the table.
Even further, the Fed will present a fresh Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) or dot-plot, which may add to the expected peak in volatility. The document could provide clues on what Fed officials plan to do in the upcoming months and whether they will adopt a more conservative or hawkish stance.
In the meantime, the Eurozone confirmed that the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose by 2.2% in the year to August. The monthly reading was downwardly revised to 0.1% from the flash estimate of 0.2%. Ahead of the Fed’s decision, the United States (US) published Building Permits and Housing Starts figures for August, up 4.9% and 9.6%, respectively.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair is bullish. In the daily chart, the pair is comfortable above a flat 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) at around 1.1090, while the 100 SMA keeps grinding higher above the 200 SMA, both far below the shorter one. At the same time, the Momentum indicator crossed its midline into positive territory, maintaining a firm upward slope. Finally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator consolidates at around 58 without signs of upward exhaustion.
EUR/USD is losing its bullish poise in the near term. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators head lower, although still above their midlines. At the same time, the price is pressuring a mildly bullish 20 SMA, with a break below it favoring a slide. Still, the upcoming direction will depend on the Fed’s announcement and how financial markets understand the accompanying documents.
Support levels: 1.1090 1.1050 1.1010
Resistance levels: 1.1160 1.1200 1.1250
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Fed is ready for first rate cut in four years, will it be 25 or 50 bps? – LIVE
The Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to lower the policy rate after the September meeting but markets are undecided about the size of the cut. The revised Summary of Economic Projections, alongside the rate decision, will ramp up the market volatility.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1100, Fed rate decision in focus
EUR/USD trades marginally higher on the day above 1.1100. A broadly weak US Dollar, amid increased bets of an outsized Fed rate cut and a cautiously optimistic market mood, underpins the pair. All eyes remain on the Fed policy verdict.
GBP/USD rises to new multi-week high near 1.3250
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades at its highest level since late August near 1.3250. Pound Sterling outperforms its rivals following the August inflation data, while the US Dollar struggles to find demand ahead of Fed policy decisions.
Gold consolidates near record highs as Fed looms
Gold holds its ground following Tuesday's pullback but struggles to gather bullish momentum, trading in a narrow channel below $2,580. Investors stay on the sidelines while gearing up for the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
Federal Reserve set for first interest-rate reduction in four years amid growing bets of jumbo cut
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower the policy rate after the September meeting. The revised Summary of Economic Projections and Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks could provide important clues about the rate outlook.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.