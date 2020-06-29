EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1282
- German inflation beat estimates in June, but EU’s Economic Sentiment remained subdued.
- Equities push higher despite concerns related to soaring COVID-19 cases in the US.
- EUR/USD bullish in the short-term could extend its advance to 1.1350.
The EUR/USD pair is up this Monday, nearing the 1.1300 level ahead of the US opening. The dollar is under pressure as high-yielding assets are up, despite the absence of positive news. Speculative interest is trying to remain optimistic, although weighing bad news coming from the US, where the spread of coronavirus in the Southern States has pushed the number of new contagions to records these last few days.
Data coming from the Union resulted mixed, as German inflation beat estimates according to June preliminary estimates, recovering from 0.5% to 0.8% YoY. However, the EU Economic Sentiment Indicator for the same month printed at 75.7 from 80 in the previous month. The US, on the other hand, will publish later today May Pending Home Sales, expected to have fallen by 44.6% in the month, and the Dallas ed Manufacturing Business Index for the same month, seen at -59 from -49.2.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading just above the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily advance, recovering once again from near the 38.2% retracement of the same rally, mostly ranging. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is battling with a horizontal 100 SMA, although above the 20 and 200 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, are advancing within positive levels, indicating increasing buying interest. The pair could accelerate its advance on a break above 1.1310, the immediate resistance, although gains beyond 1.1350 seem unlikely amid ongoing uncertainty and first-tier data scheduled for later this week.
Support levels: 1.1260 1.1220 1.1170
Resistance levels: 1.1310 1.1350 1.1350
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreating below 1.1250 amid US COVID-19 situation
EUR/USD has dropped off the highs, and trades under 1.1250 as coronavirus hospitalizations continue rising. German inflation and US pending home sales beat expectations.
GBP/USD dives below 1.23 amid coronavirus, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.23, the lowest since May. Concerns about coronavirus in the US and the UK – amid a potential lockdown of Leicester – and Brexit are weighing on the pound.
Ethereum in the pillory
Market demands quick solutions to the Ethereum network as Ether lacks usability in its DeFi implementations. Cardano on the rise with the imminent implementation of the "Shelley" upgrade.
The XAU/USD price is stalling at the current lofty levels for now
Since gold broke out of the resistance to take the price to 7-year highs it has not really gathered momentum to push to the next resistance zone. This 1-hour chart below shows that at the beginning of the week the price has stalled at its current lofty levels.
WTI oil appreciates to $39 as risk sentiment improves
Front-month WTI futures have opened the week on a strong footing, appreciating more than 2% to reach prices beyond $39.