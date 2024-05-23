EUR/USD Current price: 1.0849
- Economic growth in the Eurozone picked up in May, according to HBOC.
- Stock markets shrugged of the negative mood after NVIDIA results.
- EUR/USD trimmed FOMC-inspired losses and trades neutral around 1.0850.
The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.0811 early on Thursday as the US Dollar gained momentum following the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes. The document showed that Federal Reserve (Fed) officials still believed price pressures would ease but expressed concerns about the lack of progress towards their goal of 2%. Furthermore, “various participants mentioned a willingness to tighten policy further should risks to inflation materialize in a way that such an action became appropriate.” On a positive note, officials considered growth remains solid, allowing them to keep interest rates in restrictive territory.
As a result, markets turned risk-averse. Stocks fell, with Wall Street closing in the red. The release of NVIDIA Q1 results partially offset the dismal mood, as the AI company reported upbeat sales and earnings that topped outrageously optimistic estimates. Asian shares traded mixed, while most European indexes trade in the green ahead of the American opening.
European figures helped EUR/USD recover from such a low following the release of the May flash Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs). German business activity rose for a second consecutive month and at a faster rate, according to the official report. The Eurozone economic recovery also gathered momentum in May, while rates of inflation of both input costs and output prices softened from April. The EU Composite PMI hit 52.3, its highest in twelve months, while the German index printed at 52.2, which was also a one-year peak.
The United States (US) published Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended May 17. which declined to 215K from the previous 223K, better than the 220K anticipated by market participants. S&P Global will release the preliminary estimates of the US PMIs after Wall Street’s opening, while the EU will unveil May Consumer Confidence.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair returned to its comfort zone around 1.0850, and technical readings in the daily chart suggest sellers have no power around the pair. It bounced for a second consecutive day from around a mildly bearish 100 SMA, providing dynamic support at 1.0815. At the same time, the 20 SMA is aiming to cross above the 200 SMA, both converging around 1.0780. Meanwhile, technical indicators pared their corrective slides within positive levels and are trying to resume their advances, in line with dominant buying interest.
In the near term, according to the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD is battling to overcome a bearish 20 SMA but holding well above bullish longer ones. Finally, technical indicators advance, but within negative levels, not enough to confirm a bullish continuation in the upcoming hours.
Support levels: 1.0815 1.0780 1.0720
Resistance levels: 1.0880 1.0920 1.0960
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
