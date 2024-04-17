EUR/USD Current price: 1.0633
- The Eurozone confirmed annual inflation stood at 2.4% YoY in March.
- Fed officials and ECB President Lagarde's speeches stand out in the American session.
- EUR/USD trades with modest intraday gains, but sellers hold the grip.
The EUR/USD pair trades within familiar levels on Wednesday as the dismal market mood partially receded. The US Dollar posts modest intraday losses against major rivals as stock markets changed course and hold in the green. On the one hand, it seems that market participants have digested that rate cuts are nowhere near in the United States (US). On the other, persistent tensions in the Middle East maintain financial markets in a cautious mode.
The latest on the matter indicates that negotiations between Israel and Hamas to secure a truce in Gaza and a release of hostages have stalled, according to Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. Additionally, Israel is determined to respond to Iran's weekend attack, with the war cabinet still deciding the best strategy.
Data-wise, the Eurozone confirmed the March Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) at 2.4%, as previously estimated, and the core annual reading at 2.9%. The American session will feature speeches from several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, as well as a speech from the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the EUR/USD pair shows a limited bullish potential. The pair keeps trading far below bearish moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) accelerating south below the longer ones. At the same time, technical indicators have bounced modestly from oversold levels but lack enough momentum to anticipate another leg north.
According to the 4-hour chart, bears retain near-term control. EUR/USD briefly traded above a bearish 20 SMA but is back below the indicator. Meanwhile, the 100 and 200 SMAs maintain their bearish slopes well above the shorter one, reflecting persistent selling interest. Finally, technical indicators resumed their slides within negative levels, in line with another leg lower, particularly if the pair pierces the 1.0600 threshold.
Support levels: 1.0600 1.0570 1.0530
Resistance levels: 1.0665 1.0700 1.0745
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in positive territory near 1.0650
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains at around 1.0650 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar struggles to gather strength amid a modest improvement seen in risk mood and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD stabilizes at around 1.2450 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD consolidates its daily gains near 1.2450 after recovering toward 1.2500 with the immediate reaction to stronger-than-expected inflation data from the UK. The renewed US Dollar weakness also helps the pair hold its ground.
Gold eases despite risk-off mood
Gold trades in a relatively tight range near $2,390 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors keep a close eye on headlines surrounding the Iran-Israel conflict.
XRP tests $0.50 resistance after Ripple CLO clarifies that no pretrial conference took place with SEC
XRP is stuck below $0.50 resistance after failing to close above this level since Monday. Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty said late Tuesday there was no pretrial conference since the SEC dropped charges against executives.
World economy: To cut or not to cut (simultaneously)?
US inflation March figure, again higher than expected, put an end to the scenario of a simultaneous first rate cut by the Fed, the ECB, and the BoE in June.