EUR/USD Current price: 1.1047
- The mood soured ahead of United States fresh data that could deter Fed’s path.
- The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is foreseen at 47.5 in August, still indicating contraction.
- EUR/USD turned bearish in the near term, support at 1.1020.
The EUR/USD pair extended its slide on Tuesday, trading in the 1.1040 region. The US Dollar benefits from a risk-averse environment, with Asian and European shares turning negative and dragging alongside Wall Street’s futures. Speculative interest awaits fresh clues from the United States (US) that could provide fresh insights on what the Federal Reserve (Fed) may do when it meets in September.
The US will release the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), foreseen in August at 47.5, improving from 46.8 in July. Additionally, S&P Global will publish the final estimate of its August Manufacturing PMI, which is expected to be confirmed at 48. Readings below 50 indicate contraction in the sector, and while the readings may improve from the previous one, they will still reflect struggling businesses' output.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the daily chart for the EUR/USD pair shows bears are gaining confidence. The pair is currently battling a mildly bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), meeting intraday buyers on dips below it. At the same time, the 100 and 200 SMAs aim marginally higher, far below the shorter one. Finally, technical indicators keep gaining downward momentum within positive levels but are getting closer to their midlines. Overall, it is not enough to confirm another leg south, but enough to cancel the odds of a bullish run.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD is poised to extend its slide. The pair is developing below the 20 and 100 SMAs, with the shorter one crossing below the longer one. The 200 SMA, in the meantime, remains flat at around 1.0975, providing dynamic support. In the meantime, technical indicators lack directional strength but remain below their midlines, suggesting a lack of buying interest.
Support levels: 1.1020 1.0975 1.0940
Resistance levels: 1.1090 1.1145 1.1190
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
