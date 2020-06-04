EUR/USD Forecast: Another leg up with Lagarde? ECB optimism is partly in the price, levels to watch

- EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains amid a calmer mood in the US, German stimulus.
- All eyes on are on the ECB decision, which will likely boost the bond-buying program.
- Thursday's four-hour chart is showing the pair exited overbought conditions.
Buy the rumor, sell the fact? Expectations for the European Central Bank's decision have been rising and boosting the euro in recent days – potentially sending the common currency too far. On the other hand, the recent slide from the high of 1.1257 to around 1.12 may leave room for a resumption of the rally.
What is expected of the ECB?
The Frankfurt-based institution is expected to enlarge its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) – the newest of its bond-buying scheme launched in March in response to coronavirus. The current program is worth €750 billion and is set to run out of funds in September or October.
Speculation ranges from a top-up of €250 billion to as much as €750. A remote option is that the bank only announces its intentions to expand the scheme in its next meeting. For the euro, the bigger the package, the better. Contrary to pre-pandemic times, money-printing is now seen as enabling governments to speed up the recovery rather than devaluing the exchange rate.
Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, recently said that the mild scenario for coronavirus carnage is outdated, adding to speculation for a significant expansion of the PEPP. She will be presenting new staff forecasts for growth and inflation. While gloomier scenarios may prompt further monetary support and boost the euro, they could also weigh on it.
- EUR/USD Forecast: With many boosters, overbought conditions may be only a temporary speed bump
- ECB Preview: The bond-buying panacea
The ECB buys the debt of European countries, especially the hardest-hit ones such as Italy, and bond yields of the third-largest economy have been falling in recent weeks. The spread between German and Italian yields dropped below 200 basis points.
In turn, the German government took another step in abandoning its financial crisis-era austerity policies, by approving a stimulus package worth €130 billion, 30% more than expected. The plan includes tax cuts and infrastructure spending and will not only help the continent's largest economy but is also likely to inspire other countries to spend. That is positive news for the common currency.
Coronavirus cases continue falling in the old continent, where countries are gradually opening borders.
US developments
In the US, protests against racial discrimination have calmed down after a turbulent week. Prosecutors in Minnesota upgraded the murder charge against the police officer that killed George Floyd, an unarmed black man, contributing to the calm. While President Donald Trump has been slipping in opinion polls, markets have largely ignored the events.
US economic figures beat expectations, raising expectations ahead of Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls report. The ISM Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index jumped to 45.8, yet still reflecting contraction. ADP's private-sector jobs report surprised by reporting a loss of only 2.76 million jobs, raising many eyebrows. However, the firm's figure and the official NFP were well-correlated in April.
Weekly jobless claims are set to drop below two million, extending the downtrend. The data is for the week ending May 29.
See: Jobless Claims Preview: It must be spring--signs of recovery
Sino-American tensions remain elevated, with the US banning Chinese airlines from flying into the US, a countermeasure against a similar move from Beijing. China denied it has reduced soybean buying from America, part of the trade deal. While that accord is upheld, investors will likely shrug off these tensions.
COVID-19 deaths have topped 1,000 once again in the world's largest economy after several days below that level. Cases are falling in some states but are on the rise in Texas, California, and other areas.
Overall, the ECB stands out in Thursday's trading, yet American developments are also eyed.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The recent retreat from the highs looks like the necessary downside correction that may precede another leg up. The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart has dropped below 70, exiting overbought conditions. Momentum remains to the upside and the pair is trading well above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.
Resistance awaits at 1.1230, a stepping stone on the way up in recent days, followed by a recent peak of 1.1257. The next big levels to watch are 1.1360 and 1.1410.
Support awaits at 1.1280, a support line in recent days, followed by 1.1150, a swing high from April, and also a separator of ranges. The next levels are 1.1080 and 1.1030.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating gains ahead of all-important ECB decision
EUR/USD is trading above 1.12 but off the two-month high of 1.1257. Tension is mounting ahead of the ECB decision, where Lagarde is set to announce additional QE, potentially worth €500 billion.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.2550 amid Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, off the highs. The BOE is ramping up preparations for a no-trade-deal Brexit amid deadlocked talks. The market mood is balanced as US protests have calmed.
Forex Today: Dollar struggles to recover as US protests calm, data beats, all eyes on ECB stimulus
The market mood remains moderately upbeat amid a sense of calm in US protests and after relatively upbeat US economic data leading toward Friday's jobs report. The European Central Bank's rate decision is left, right, and center, with additional bond-buying expected.
Gold: Bounces back above $1,700 to keep buyers hopeful
Gold prices recover from immediate support line, 50-day SMA. The yellow metal’s failure to close below 50-day SMA, not to forget a six-week-old ascending support line keeps the buyers hopeful. Risk reset, cautious mood ahead of the ECB also favors the buyers.
WTI justifies Wednesday’s Doji near three-month top, prints mild losses below $37.00
WTI extends pullback from $38.30, stays above 100-day SMA. EIA crude inventories, news concerning BP’s exit from Gulf of Mexico fail to support energy buyers. US dollar recovery, market’s risk reset weigh on the black gold’s prices.