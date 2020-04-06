EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0787
- EU Sentix Investor Confidence Index plummeted to -42.9 in April.
- Investors are more confident as the pandemic curves are giving signs of flattening in Europe.
- EUR/USD bearish, capped by the 61.8% retracement of its latest rally around 1.0830.
A light of hope is boosting sentiment this Monday, although EUR/USD has been unable to take note of the better mood. Equities are on the run globally, pushing US futures up, after some European countries reported that coronavirus new infections have begun to slow, while also reporting a decrease in the death toll. The lockdown seems to be the key, as it helps to slow the spread. Nevertheless, the crisis is far from over and reverting the stay-at-home orders seem far away, as most countries fear it would lead to another chaotic increase of contagions. In this scenario, economic growth is meant to keep suffering.
In the data front, Germany released February Factory Orders, which beat the market’s expectations, down by 1.4% in the month, and up by 1.5% when compared to a year earlier. The positive figures were ignored as pre-crisis data hardly matters. The EU Sentix Investor Confidence index plummeted to -42.9 in April, down from -17.1 in March and worse than the -30.3 expected. The figure weighs on the shared currency. The US won’t publish relevant macroeconomic data this Monday.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has been unable to surpass the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily advance at around 1.0830, meeting sellers around it. The pair is bearish, according to the 4-hour chart, as moving averages accelerate south above the current level, while technical indicators gain bearish traction within negative levels. The immediate support is the 1.0770 area, where the pair bottomed last Friday, with a break below the level exposing the yearly low at 1.0635.
Support levels: 1.0770 1.0725 1.0680
Resistance levels: 1.0830 1.0860 1.0900
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
