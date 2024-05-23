- EUR/USD dropped further and approached 1.0800.
- The US Dollar gathered extra traction on firmer PMIs.
- The ECB might not reduce its interest rate in June.
The US Dollar (USD) extended its weekly recovery and kept EUR/USD under significant pressure on Thursday, pushing spot to new multi-session lows in the proximity of the 1.0800 neighbourhood.
The Dollar's rebound aligned with robust data from preliminary US PMIs for the month of May and was also propped up by the strong performance in US yields across various durations, all amidst reignited speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might keep its restrictive stance for longer than anticipated.
The above remained bolstered by the cautious tone from Fed policymakers, the solid health of the US economy, sticky inflation, and the still tight labour market.
According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, there is nearly a 53% probability of lower interest rates by September (from over 60% on Wednesday).
Further support for the Fed's current tight stance came from the FOMC Minutes of the May 1 meeting, which highlighted a debate about the restrictiveness of current monetary policy in light of the economy's strength. This discussion is crucial, as the policy needs to be "sufficiently" restrictive to effectively curb inflation.
While the unchanged monetary policy landscape underscores the firm divergence between the Federal Reserve and other G10 central banks, particularly the European Central Bank (ECB), expectations of a rate cut by the latter diminished somewhat on Thursday after the ECB’s Negotiated Wage Growth increased by 4.69% in the January-March period, compared to 4.45% in the last quarter of 2023, reigniting caution ahead of a potential rate cut in June.
Looking ahead, the relatively subdued economic fundamentals in the Eurozone, coupled with the resilience of the US economy, support the ongoing narrative of Fed-ECB policy divergence and lean towards a stronger Dollar in the long run, especially considering the rising probability of the ECB reducing rates well before the Fed.
Given this perspective, the potential for further weakness in EUR/USD should be considered in the medium term.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
On the downside, a break below the 200-day SMA of 1.0787 may prompt EUR/USD to revisit the May low of 1.0649 (May 1), followed by the 2024 bottom of 1.0601 (April 16) and the November 2023 low of 1.0516 (November 1). Once this zone is cleared, the pair may target the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13, 2023), the 2023 low of 1.0448 (October 3), and the 1.0400 round milestone.
On the other hand, the pair is projected to find first resistance at the May high of 1.0894 (May 16), followed by the March top of 1.0981 (March 8) and the weekly peak of 1.0998 (January 11), all before reaching the critical 1.1000 level.
So far, the 4-hour chart shows a pick-up of the downward bias. That said, the 100-SMA awaits at 1.0797 prior to 1.0766 and the 200-SMA of 1.0748. The immediate up-barrier comes at 1.0861 ahead of 1.0884 and 1.0894. The relative strength index (RSI) decreased to about 38.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0850 as risk mood improves
EUR/USD gains traction and rises toward 1.0850 on Friday. The improvement seen in risk mood makes it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to preserve its strength and helps the pair erase a portion of its weekly losses.
GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.2700 after downbeat UK Retail Sales-led dip
GBP/USD staged a rebound and stabilized above 1.2700 after dropping to a weekly low below 1.2680 in the early European session in response to the disappointing UK Retail Sales data. The USD struggles to find demand on upbeat risk mood and allows the pair to hold its ground.
Gold rebounds to $2,340 area, stays deep in red for the week
Gold fell nearly 4% in the previous two trading days and touched its weakest level in two weeks below $2,330 on Thursday. As US Treasury bond yields stabilize on Friday, XAU/USD stages a correction toward $2,340 but remains on track to post large weekly losses.
Dogecoin inspiration Kabosu dies, leaving legacy of $22.86 billion market cap meme coin behind
Kabosu, the popular Shiba Inu dog that inspired the logo of the largest meme coin by market capitalization, Dogecoin (DOGE), died early on Friday after losing her fight to leukemia and liver disease.
Week ahead – US PCE inflation and Eurozone CPI data enter the spotlight
Dollar traders lock gaze on core PCE index. Eurozone CPIs in focus as June cut looms. Tokyo CPIs may complicate BoJ’s policy plans. Aussie awaits Australian CPIs and Chinese PMIs.