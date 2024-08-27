EUR/USD Current price: 1.1155
- Tepid German data limits the near-term Euro's upward potential.
- US Consumer Confidence may spur some action after Wall Street’s opening.
- EUR/USD could extend its near-term slide towards the 1.1100 price zone.
The EUR/USD pair sees little action on Tuesday, trading in a tight range around the 1.1160 level, as market players await first-tier data scheduled for later in the week. Both the Eurozone and the United States (US) will publish inflation-related figures that could influence upcoming central banks’ decisions.
The market mood is generally positive, although with a dose of caution. Nevertheless and, regardless of the sentiment, the US Dollar remains unattractive as investors keep betting on a Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut in September.
On the other hand, the Euro is having a hard time attracting speculative interest, as local macroeconomic data fails to impress. Germany released the September GfK Consumer Confidence Survey, which contracted to -22 from a revised -18.6 in August. Additionally, the country’s Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was confirmed at -0.1% QoQ, while the annual estimate was upwardly revised from -0.1% to 0%.
The US will release the June Housing Price Index, while after Wall Street’s opening, the country will publish CB Consumer Confidence, foreseen at 100.9 after printing 100.3 in July.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
After closing Monday in the red, the EUR/USD pair trades near the weekly low at 1.1149, with intraday spikes being quickly rejected, somehow suggesting another leg south. Technical readings in the daily chart, however, show the pair is far from bearish. It keeps developing far above all its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) heading firmly north over 100 pips below the current level while well above the 100 and 200 SMAs. At the same time, technical indicators remain directionless well into positive levels, far from suggesting a steeper slide.
The 4-hour chart shows that EUR/USD is pressuring a flat 20 SMA, while the 100 and 200 SMAs maintain their upward slopes well below the shorter one. Finally, technical indicators gyrated lower, gaining downward traction within positive levels. A test of the 1.1100 level seems likely once the aforementioned weekly low gives up, but additional slides are unlikely in the current scenario.
Support levels: 1.1145 1.1100 1.1065
Resistance levels: 1.1210 1.1250 1.1290
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
