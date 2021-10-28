EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD
EURUSD breaks support at 1.1620/00 so this is now working as resistance. It is difficult to trade the pair as the daily ranges are small & we are mostly trading sideways.
USDCAD shorts at first resistance at 1.2420/40 this trade worked perfectly on the collapse to 1.2370 & as far as first support at 1.2300/1.2280. Longs here also this trade worked perfectly on the bounce to 1.2370 for an easy 120 pip profit on the day.
GBPCAD shorts at first resistance at 1.7050/70 handed a quick & easy 150 pip profit yesterday.
Daily analysis
EURUSD holding below first resistance at 1.1610/20 targets 1.1580 & 1.1540/30. A break below 1.1520 is an important medium term sell signal.
A break above 1.1620 however can target resistance at 1.1665/75. Next we look for a test of minor resistance at 1.1690/99. Exit longs & try shorts with stops above 1.1720.
USDCAD same levels apply for today with first resistance at 1.2420/40. Shorts here stop above 1.2450. Be ready to buy a break above 1.2450 targeting 1.2510/30.
Shorts at 1.2420/40 target 1.2370 then support at 1.2300/1.2280. Longs here need stops below 1.2270 for a sell signal.
GBPCAD shorts at first resistance at 1.7050/70 worked perfectly on the collapsed to our targets of 1.6950/40 & 1.6910/1.6890 for an easy 150 pip profit yesterday. Ultimately we are looking for the target of 1.6870/60, perhaps as far as support at 1.6800/1.6780.
We can try shorts again at first resistance at 1.7050/70 but must stop above 1.7090. A break higher is a buy signal targeting a selling opportunity at 1.7155/75 with stops above 1.7195.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
