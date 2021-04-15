EUR/USD Analysis: Stalls near a key resistance ahead of German CPI, US Retail Sales

- EUR/USD climbed to four-week tops amid the prevalent selling bias surrounding the USD.
- The USD remained depressed amid reduced bets for an earlier than anticipated Fed lift-off.
- Investors now look forward to German CPI, US Retail Sales data for a fresh trading impetus.
The EUR/USD pair prolonged its recent bounce from multi-month lows and advanced for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. The momentum was exclusively sponsored by sustained selling bias around the US dollar, in line with the recent fall in the US Treasury bond yields. The Fed has maintained its dovish stance and repeatedly assured that it will keep interest rates low. This, along with Tuesday's rather unimpressive US CPI report, dragged the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond further away from a 14-month peak of 1.776% hit late March. The data reinforced the Fed's view that higher inflation will be transitory and dampened prospects for an earlier than anticipated Fed rate hike.
Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated on Wednesday that the US economy is at an inflexion point and going into a period of faster growth, more job creation. Powell further added that the US central bank will reduce its monthly bond purchased before it commits to an interest rate increase (unlikely before the end of 2022). The USD bulls failed to gain any respite after Vice Chair Richard Clarida said that if inflation expectations drift up persistently, the policy would need to be adjusted. Apart from the reduced Fed rate hike bets, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets was seen as another factor that undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its European counterpart.
On the economic data front, the Eurozone Industrial Production contracted 1% MoM and 1.6% YoY. The data suggested that the recovery in the manufacturing sector is far from gaining traction, albeit did little to influence the shared currency. Nevertheless, the pair settled near the top end of its daily trading range and touched four-month tops during the Asian session on Thursday. Bulls, however, took a breather just ahead of the key 1.2000 psychological mark as the focus now shifts to key macro releases. Germany will publish the final version of March inflation figures. Meanwhile, the US economic docket highlights the releases of monthly Retail Sales data, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the recent positive move stalled near a previous double-top resistance, around the 1.1985-90 region. This should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Any subsequent move beyond the 1.200 mark is likely to confront some resistance near the 1.2025-30 region. The latter coincides with the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2350-1.1704 downfall, above which the pair seems all set to aim back toward reclaiming the 1.2100 mark – coinciding with the 61.8% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, the 38.2% Fibo. level, around mid-1.1900s now seems to protect the immediate downside. Some follow-through selling could drag the pair back towards the very important 200-day SMA near the 1.1900 mark. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will suggest that the recent move up has run out of steam and set the stage for further weakness. The pair might then accelerate the fall towards the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.1850-45 region before eventually sliding back to test sub-1.1800 levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.2000 on US dollar bounce, German CPI in focus
EUR/USD snaps three-day uptrend while stepping back from one-month tops of 1.1990. US dollar bounce and market consolidation trigger pullback moves. Vaccine jitters, US-Russian conflict battle stimulus hopes to challenge risk-on mood. German CPI can recall the bulls.
GBP/USD slips below 1.3800 ahead of US retail sales, Brexit meet
GBP/USD maintains a cautious approach below 1.3800, accumulating minor losses. Global risk uncertainties weigh on the pair. Investors await the US Retail Sales data while eyeing Brexit meeting on the NI issue.
Bitcoin on-chain data shows BTC is reaching “peak hype”
Bitcoin’s on-chain data suggest a short-term correction may be needed before Bitcoin could continue its price rally. Market sentiment toward Bitcoin poses a major concern for the cryptocurrency, indicating it is approaching “peak hype.”
Gold: Battle lines well-mapped ahead of critical US data
Gold (XAU/USD) continues to face rejection at higher levels, as the US dollar attempts a tepid bounce from multi-week lows amid covid vaccine and China concerns-led risk-aversion.
Coinbase (COIN) closes down 14% from the $381 opening price, what next?
After a dream debut for the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) on Nasdaq at $381, the shares rallied as high as $429.54. Although the upswing failed to sustain, as Bitcoin fell from record highs and tech stocks tumbled across the board.