The EUR/USD found support in the zone of the mid-April high levels before starting a surge. By the start of the Friday's US trading hours, the currency exchange rate had already reached the resistance of the weekly R2 simple pivot point, which reversed the rate's surge on April 20.
In the near term future, if the pair passes the resistance of the weekly S2 at the 1.2075 level, the rate could find resistance in 1.2080. If the 1.2080 level does not hold, the 1.2100 could be reached.
On the other hand, a decline would most likely look for support in the 55 and 100-hour simple moving average and the weekly R1 simple pivot point near 1.2030. If the 1.2030 support fails, the 200-hour SMA and the 1.2000 mark could reverse a decline.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to weekly gains, aims to 1.2100
EUR/USD pressures this week high at 1.2079 after the EU services sector moved back into expansion territory according to Markit, the first time since August.
GBP/USD extends decline towards the 1.3800 price zone
Upbeat UK data fell short of boosting the pound, hurt by Brexit jitters in Ireland. US macroeconomic figures making the difference in the dollar’s favor.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet, breaching critical support levels
Bitcoin price has dropped 12.7% since yesterday and shows no signs of stopping. Ethereum price follows the pioneer crypto’s lead and might retest $2,000 again. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP price shows signs of recovery as long as it stays above a critical demand zone.
XAU/USD drops below $1,780 area as US T-bond yields rebound
Gold lost its traction after climbing toward $1,800 on Friday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2%. Latest PMI data from US underlined strong price pressures.
Bionano Genomics Inc runs into technical resistance, put options may work here
BNGO shares have continued to suffer post the retail meme crowd moving on. BNGO shares bounce from lows as DeMark buy signal flashes on Monday. BNGO shares trend up to resistance at 100 day moving average.