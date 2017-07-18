EUR/JPY analysis: beware of yen's strength during Asian trading hours

EUR/JPY Current price: 129.54

The EUR/JPY pair saw a modest advance this Tuesday, as the market was all about dollar's weakness this Tuesday, with both rallying against their American rival, although the common currency outpaced its Asian rival. There were no macroeconomic releases in Japan, and the macroeconomic calendar will remain empty until next Thursday, when the country will release its June trade balance and the BOJ will have its monetary policy meeting. For the upcoming session, yields and stocks with lead the way, both in the red and poised to keep falling, which will likely result in a stronger JPY but limit EUR gains in the short term. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart presents a moderate bullish stance, as technical indicators have advanced modestly within positive territory, with a limited upward momentum, whilst the price advanced further above 128.80, the 23.6% retracement of the latest weekly advance. In the mentioned chart, the 100 SMA advanced to converge with the mentioned Fibonacci level, reinforcing the static support.

Support levels: 129.30 128.80 128.40

Resistance levels: 129.85 130.30 130.65

