Chart of The Week: EUR/GBP Price Analysis, bullish to 0.9060, although pullback to support first?

- EUR/GBP is bullish, holding above key levels.
- There is the risk of a pullback prior to the onward extension.
EUR/GBP has been on the advance and running through stops. The price has advanced from a low of 0.8667 to a high of 0.8939 since February with sights on the 0.90 handle having now cleared a key resistance area in the 0.8860s.
There is the risk of a pullback prior to the onward extension with a test below 0.89 the figure, bringing back the prior 0.8864/65 resistance level into the target. Considering the close above here, an upside bias remains favoured, technically. However, below there, 0.8700 and then the April lows of 0.8671 come into play.
EUR/GBP monthly chart
The Fibonacci lining up with key levels provides confluence for which traders like. We have a 38.2% key target around the round 0.90 level. To the downside, 23.6% comes in as potential support:
Zooming in, the daily chart and 50-day moving average line up with the 23.6% and prior highs as offering a convincing support target.
4-HR chart
The support zone is a compelling pullback level, that should it hold, bulls will be inclined to stay with the trade into the 0.90s. 0.9060 comes as a key level in the 0.90 handle.
Meanwhile, fundamentals support a weaker pound in the open for this week: Ministers move coronavirus teams back to no‑deal Brexit planning – Sunday Times
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
