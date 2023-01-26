General trend

- Hang Seng rises following extended holiday.

- Nikkei 225 declines after opening higher.

- Hyundai Motor reported results.

- The week-long China Lunar New Year holiday started on Jan 21st (Sat).

- US equity FUTs move slightly higher after results from Tesla.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

-ASX 200 closed for holiday.

-(NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$400M v NZ$400M indicated in 2027, 2033 and 2051 bonds.

China/Hong Kong

-Hang Seng opens +1.6% at 22,386 [follows extended holiday].

-Shanghai Composite closed for holiday.

Japan

-Nikkei 225 opens +0.2% 27,444.

-(JP) BOJ Summary of Opinions from Jan Policy Decision: there have been cautious views among some firms on raising wages.

-(JP) Japan Dec PPI Services Y/Y: 1.5% v 1.6%e.

-(JP) Japan MoF sells ¥700B v ¥700B indicated in 1.00% (prior 1.00%) 40-year JGBs, Yield at lowest accepted price: 1.6250% v 1.7341% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.6x v 2.35x prior.

-(JP) Japan Cabinet Office Jan Monthly Report: Cuts overall economic assessment (1st cut in 11 months); Domestic economy is recovering modestly but some weakness seen recently.

Korea

-Kospi opens +0.3% at 2,436.

-*(KR) SOUTH KOREA Q4 ADVANCE GDP Q/Q: -0.4% V -0.4%E; Y/Y: 1.4% V 1.3%E.

-(KR) South Korea Fin Min Choo: Growth likely to return during Q1 [follows Q4 contraction].

-(KR) South Korea Jan Consumer Confidence: 90.7 v 89.9 prior.

Other Asia

-(ID) Indonesia Central Bank (BI) Gov Warjiyo: Affirms 2022 and 2023 GDP growth forecasts; rate hikes sufficient barring unforeseen events.

-(PH) Philippines Q4 GDP Q/Q: 2.4% v 1.3%e; Y/Y: 7.2% v 6.6%e.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.2%, ASX 200 closed , Hang Seng +2%; Shanghai Composite closed ; Kospi +1.1%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 +0.1%.

- EUR 1.0924-1.0906 ; JPY129.62-129.02 ; AUD 0.7122-0.7092 ;NZD 0.6496-0.6466.

- Gold +0.2% at $1,946/oz; Crude Oil +0.2% at $80.27/brl; Copper -0.5% at $4.2408/lb.