Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade mixed, Nasdaq FUTs drop after earnings from Apple and Amazon; AU 3-yr yield continued to move above the RBA’s target amid no unscheduled bond buying; Evergrande said to make debt payment.
General trend
- KDDI, Japan Tobacco, Murata Manufacturing.
- Hang Seng has remained modestly lower.
- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading slightly higher (+0.2%).
- S&P ASX 200 has declined amid the rise in Aussie bond yields [REITs drop].
- China bonds and WGBI [bond index] in focus [FTSE Russell previously stated that China bonds to be included in the WGBI over a period of 36 months, effective from Oct 29th 2021 (Fri)].
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include AbbVie, Booz Allen Hamilton, CBOE, Cameco, Charter Communications, Colgate, Carter’s, Chevron, W.W Grainger, Huntsman, Lazard, L3Harris, LyondellBasell, Newell, Phillips 66, Royal Caribbean, Weyerhaeuser, Exxon.
Headlines/Economic Data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX opened +0.2%.
-RIO.AU Priced $1.25B in 2.75% 30-year bonds.
-(AU) ANZ bank expects RBA to eliminate Apr 2024 YCC target at next week monetary policy meeting.
-(AU) NAB expects RBA to start raising rates in Mid 2023; Expects RBA to stop YCC target next week.
-(AU) Australia Apr 2024 bond yield hits 76bps, above the 10bps YCC target.
-(AU) Australia Q3 Retail Sales M/M: 1.3% v 0.4%e.
-(AU) Australia Sept Private Sector Credit M/M: 0.6% v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 5.3% v 5.0%e.
-(AU) Australia Q3 PPI Q/Q: 1.1% v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 2.9% v 2.2% prior.
-(NZ) New Zealand Oct ANZ Consumer Confidence: 98.0 v 104.5 prior; M/M: -6.2% v -4.7% prior.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened flat.
-(JP) Japan Oct Tokyo CPI Y/Y: 0.1% V 0.4%E; CPI (Ex Fresh Food) Y/Y: 0.1% V 0.3%E.
-(JP) Japan Oct Jobless Rate: 2.8% V 2.8%E.
-(JP) Japan Sept Preliminary Industrial Production M/M: -5.4% V +0.2%E; Y/Y: -2.3% V +8.8% PRIOR.
-(JP) Japan Ruling LDP Party said to be on 'defensive' to maintain lower house majority, ruling coalition (includes Komeito) is on track to maintain majority [comes ahead of the Oct 31st general elections] - Nikkei.
-4503.JP [Astellas Pharmaceutical] Reports H1 Net ¥71.6B v ¥72.8B y/y, Op ¥90.2B v ¥86.9B y/y, Rev ¥651.7B v ¥615.5B y/y.
Korea
-Kospi opened +0.5%.
-(KR) South Korea Sept Industrial Production M/M: -0.8% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: -1.8% v 1.4%e.
-(KR) South Korea Sept Cyclical Leading Index Change: -0.3 v -0.3 prior.
-SK Innovation Reports Q3 (KRW) Net +511B v -16.1B y/y; Op +619B v -53.6B y/y; Rev 12.3T v 8.31T y/y.
China/Hong Kong
-Shanghai Opened flat; Hang Seng Opened -0.4%.
-(CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3907 v 6.3957 prior.
-3333.HK [Evergrande] Founder Hui's house has been pledged to repay $260M in bonds.
-(CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) To sell €4.0B in bonds in Hong Kong on Nov 10th.
-(CN) China PBOC conducted CNY5.0B in 3-month Central Bank Bill Swap (CBS) operation on today's session v CNY5.0B prior.
-(CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injected CNY200B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY200B prior; Net inject CNY100B v Net inject CNY100B prior.
-(CN) China gas stations said to be rationing Diesel due to shortages - Press.
-Sinopec Official: China gasoline consumption expected to peak in 2025/26.
-(CN) China State Planner (NDRC): Coal production prices are significantly below current spot prices.
North America
- (US) Q3 Advance GDP Annualized Q/Q: 2.0% V 2.6%E; Personal Consumption: 1.6% V 0.9%E.
- (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 281K V 288KE; Continuing Claims: 2.243M V 2.42ME.
- (US) Sept Pending Home Sales M/M: -2.3% V 0.5%E; Y/Y: -7.2% V -3.1%E.
- KO Reportedly near deal to buy controlling stake in sports drink maker BodyArmor, valuing company at $8B - press.
- AAPL Reports Q4 $1.24 v $1.24e, Rev $83.4B v $85.5Be; Supply chain constraints hurt sales by $6B in Q4; Expects continued supply constraints in Q1 resulting in larger headwinds.
- AMZN Reports Q3 $6.12 v $8.71e, Rev $110.8B v $111.8Be; CFO: Seeing inconsistent staffing levels because of labor shortage and has become primary capacity constraint.
Europe
- (UK) UK govt reportedly has convened committee to study potential fallout from triggering Article 16 and suspending Northern Ireland cooperation - Sky News.
- (EU) ECB Policymakers said to be split about second round effect of inflation, some doubt CPI will ease below 2% in 2023.
Other
- (TW) Taiwan announces agreement with the US on cyber security.
- (SG) Singapore Sept M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 4.0% v 3.1% prior; M1 Money Supply Y/Y: 13.4% v 12.9% prior.
- (IN) Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Gov Das reappointed to additional 3-year term (second term).
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, flat, ASX 200 -1.2% , Hang Seng -0.5%; Shanghai Composite +0.3%; Kospi -0.9%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.5%; Nasdaq100 -0.8%, Dax -0.4%; FTSE100 -0.3%.
- EUR 1.1673-1.1690 ; JPY 113.39-113.71 ; AUD 0.7524-0.7556 ;NZD 0.7171-0.7206.
- Gold -0.4% at $1,796/oz; Crude Oil flat at $82.82/brl; Copper -0.1% at $4.4295/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1700 ahead of key EZ, US data
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1700, consolidating the biggest daily jump since May. The US dollar licks its wounds, in the aftermath of the Q3 GDP miss and poor tech earnings. The ECB pushed back rate hike expectations. German, Eurozone GDP awaited ahead US PCE inflation.
GBP/USD trades below 1.3800 amid Brexit woes, US data eyed
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.3800 amid improving market mood. A tepid bounce in the US dollar and escalates Brexit concerns cap the pair's upside. France detains UK ships while Britain summons the French ambassador. Brexit updates, US PCE inflation eyed.
Gold to maintain range play around $1800 ahead US PCE inflation
Gold price hit the highest levels so far this week at $1810 in early American trading after wavering around $1800 almost throughout the first half of Thursday. The bulls, however, failed to hold at four-day highs and quickly surrendered the majority of the gains.
Dogecoin price can hit $1 if DOGE can clear one critical hurdle
Dogecoin price is currently sitting inside a supply zone that has prevented it from making any progress for nearly five months. The resurgence of buyers has triggered a massive meme coin bull run, which provides DOGE with an opportunity to kick-start another leg-up.
US PCE Inflation Preview: Transitory inflation becomes permanent Premium
Inflationary pressures in the United States economy have not abated with the heat. Continuing supply-chain restrictions, labor shortages and commodity price increases are set to make the fall and winter as uncomfortable for consumers as the summer.