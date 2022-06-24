General trend
- Australia bond yields continue to push lower, growth concerns and RBA expectations in focus.
- RBA Gov Lowe to speak later today [11:30 AM GMT].
- NY Copper FUTs rise after recent losses; Shanghai traded metals remain under pressure.
- China Legislature has approved revision of the antitrust bill, changes to take effect Aug 1st - Xinhua.
- SoftBank Group held shareholders meeting.
- US equity FUTs rebounded.
- BOJ’s Amamiya to speak later today.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- (AU) Australia PM Albanese calls on China to remove trade sanctions; China said to have trade sanctions related to A$20B worth of Australian exports - Australian press.
- (AU) AEMO: Formally ending the market suspension of national energy market at 00:30ET.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.2%.
- (JP) Japan May national CPI Y/Y: 2.5% V 2.5%E; CPI Ex-fresh food (CORE) Y/Y: 2.1% V 2.1%E.
- Softbank [9984.JP] Exec Son: Over the long term, share price is increasing; Vision fund has 475 portfolio companies as of early May; Maybe 1 or 2 companies in portfolio could exceed Alibaba.
- (JP) Japan May PPI Services Y/Y: 1.8% v 1.7%e.
- (JP) Expected that Japan ruling parties will maintain a majority in the upcoming elections [Sun, Jul 10th] - Press.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan Dep Chief Cabinet Sec Kihara: Must pay due caution to economic risk of increasing prices.
- JP) Said that the Japan Govt has revised a document to show support for Hybrid Vehicles is 'on par' with support for electric vehicles - Press.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.6%.
- (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min: Expects trade deficit to widen in Jun vs May; exports slowed in Jun on temporary factors; tax on oil products to be lowered from Jul 1st.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.8%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.1%.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7000 v 6.7079 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY60B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net inject CNY50B v Net CNY0B prior.
North America
- (US) Texas Power Grid Operator: Power usage has risen to a record high; there is enough supply to meet demand.
- (US) Sec of State Blinken to meet with Germany Vice Chancellor Habeck and with France Foreign Min Colonna on Friday (June 24th).
- (MX) Mexico Central Bank (Banxico) Gov Rodriguez: Recession is not in Central Bank main scenario.
Europe
- (UK) Jun GfK Consumer Confidence: -41 v -40e (Lowest since 1974, when records began).
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +1.3%, ASX 200 +0.5% , Hang Seng +1.7%; Shanghai Composite +0.6% ; Kospi +2.1%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.7%; Nasdaq100 +0.9%, Dax +0.8%; FTSE100 +0.7%.
- EUR 1.0543-1.0512 ; JPY 135.22-134.55 ; AUD 0.6916-0.6885 ;NZD 0.6304-0.6270.
- Gold -0.2% at $1,826/oz; Crude Oil +0.5% at $104.78/brl; Copper +1.3% at $3.7885/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
