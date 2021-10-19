Asia Market Update: Equity indices trade generally higher; UST yields and USD index decline; NZ 2-yr yield continued to rise, AU yields extended drop amid RBA minutes.
General trend
- Hang Seng has extended advance [TECH index rises, Mainland banks trade generally higher; Property sector lags].
- Evergrande bond payments and grace periods still in focus.
- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading higher after the lower open [Coal, Liquor and Banks indices rise; Property index extended drop].
- Nikkei has maintained modest gains; Topix Marine Transportation index outperforms.
- S&P ASX 200 pared gain [Financials rise; BHP declines after issuing Q1 production update, weighs on Resources index].
- NZD supported by higher short-term yields, RBNZ rate hike expectations.
- AU 3-year yield later pares decline.
- Analysts comment on whether the RBA will defend its 3-year yield target amid move up in yields.
- BTC hits multi-year low at 20-yr JGB auction, yield also rose.
- CNH rises, China due to price USD bonds later today.
- Indonesia Central Bank is expected to leave rates unchanged.
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Bank of NY, Fifth Third, Halliburton, J&J, Manpower, Procter & Gamble, Philip Morris, Travelers.
Headlines/Economic Data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opened 0.0%.
- BHP.AU Reports Q1 Waio Iron Ore Production: 70.6Mt v 74.0Mt y/y; Shipments 70.8Mt v 71.0Mte; Affirms all guidance.
- BXB.AU Reports Q1 Rev $1.29B v $1.19B y/y; Guides FY22 underlying net +1-2% y/y at cc; Rev +5-7% y/y at cc.
- (AU) RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA (RBA) OCT MINUTES: Delta variant has interrupted recovery, in central scenario the economy will return to growth in Dec quarter and pre-Delta path in H2 2022.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened +0.3%.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: North Korea fired 2 ballistic missiles, firing is extremely regrettable, we are gathering information.
- (JP) Japan Deputy Chief Cabinet Sec Isozaki: North Korea missile landed in Sea of Japan, strongly protested to North Korea over launch.
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥1.2T v ¥1.2T indicated in 0.500% 20-year JGBs, avg yield: 0.4710% v 0.4120% prior, bid to cover 2.69x v 3.20x prior (btc multi-year low).
Korea
-Kospi opened +0.5%.
- (KR) South Korea Joint Chief of Staff: North Korea fired unidentified projectiles to East Sea, according to Yonhap; Japan Coast Guard said North Korea may have fired a ballistic missile.
- (KR) Shipbuilding cos in South Korea have exceeded their annual targets for new orders - South Korea press.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opened +0.2%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.2%.
- (CN) China's govt advisor: PBoC should cut RRR.
- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) starts 4 tranche sale of USD bonds.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.4307 v 6.4300 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (HK) Macau Q3 Casino Rev (MOP) 5.96B, +155% y/y; Mass Market gaming Rev 12.8B, +403% y/y.
- (CN) China National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) issues sector breakdown of previously released Q3 GDP data: Property Sector GDP -1.6% y/y.
- 1810.HK Exec: Will mass produce our own cars in H1 2024.
North America
- (US) AUG TOTAL NET TIC FLOWS: $91.0B V $126.0B PRIOR; NET LONG-TERM TIC FLOWS: $79.3B V $2.0B PRIOR; Japan Total Holdings of US Treasuries: $1.320T v $1.310T prior (record high); China Total holding of US Treasuries: $1.047T v $1.068T prior (lowest since 2010).
- IVZ.UK Will not launch Bitcoin futures ETF in immediate near term - comments on press.
Europe
- SOW.DE Raises FY21 full year A&N bookings outlook -12% to -8% (prior -30% to -20%).
- (UK) PM Johnson: UK does not want to turn away Chinese investment, do not see Northern Ireland problem as end of the world.
- MGGT.UK UK Govt starts formal investigation of takeover by Parker Hannifin on national security concerns.
Levels as of 01:00ET
- Hang Seng +1.1%; Shanghai Composite +0.7%; Kospi +0.7%; Nikkei225 +0.6%; ASX 200 +0.1%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.0%; Nasdaq100 -0.0%, Dax +0.0%; FTSE100 +0.0%.
- EUR 1.1655-1.1609; JPY 114.36-114.08; AUD 0.7457-0.7408; NZD 0.7131-0.7079.
- Commodity Futures: Gold +0.6% at $1,775/oz; Crude Oil +0.2% at $81.81/brl; Copper +0.9% at $4.76/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD adds a few pips, trades in the 1.1650 region
The shared currency posted a tepid advance vs its American rival, as EU September inflation reaffirmed the ECB’s wait-and-see stance. Central banks’ divergences favor the greenback.
GBP/USD pares daily losses, returns to 1.3800 area
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3742 in the European session after the soft inflation data caused the British pound to come under bearish pressure. With Wall Street's main indexes extending the rally on Wednesday, the greenback lost its strength and allowed GBP/USD to erase its losses.
Gold bulls add pressure, break above 1,800 on the cards
Gold keeps trading within familiar levels, currently at around $1,783.80 a troy ounce, up on a daily basis. A better market mood plays against the greenback. Wall Street trades at record highs following solid earnings reports from big names, which partially offsets growth-related concerns.
Three critical reasons why Dogecoin price will easily quadruple
DOGE might seem in a lull, as Shiba Inu and other meme coins are hogging the spotlight – nor has the dog-themed cryptocurrency's own lacklustre performance helped its cause, but things are set to change.
Earnings eyed for next boost
It's been a day of small moves in equity markets, with Europe ending the day broadly flat and the US marginally higher late in the morning. Focus has very much shifted to earnings season as investors ponder an impending central bank tightening cycle.