Asia Market Update: Equities trade generally lower, modest moves seen thus far; BOK hiked rates for the first time since 2018, KRW and yields decline; Xi commented on growth.
General trend
- Nikkei 225 pared opening gain.
- Hang Seng has moved modestly lower [TECH index drops over 1.5%, Xiaomi and Kuaishou decline after earnings reports; Financials trade generally lower; EV companies drop amid warning from the Chinese press].
- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading modestly lower (-0.5%) [Financials lag ahead of upcoming bank earnings; Consumer and IT indices also drop].
- S&P ASX 200 has remained lower amid focus on earnings [Resources index lagged; Transport index rises on results from Qantas]; Various cos. reported earnings (including Woolworths, Qantas, Flight Center, Appen).
- US Q2 GDP revision due later today.
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.
Headlines/Economic Data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opened -0.1%.
- (AU) AUSTRALIA Q2 PRIVATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE Q/Q: 4.4% V 2.6%E.
- (AU) Australia total weekly payroll jobs change for July 17-31: -2.0% v -1.8% prior; Wages -2.7% v -3.2% prior.
- QAN.AU Reports FY21 (A$) Net -1.73B v -1.96B y/y; Underlying EBIT -1.53B v 395M y/y; Rev 5.93B v 14.3B y/y.
- WOW.AU Reports FY21 (A$) adj Net 1.97B v 1.17B y/y; adj EBIT 3.7B v 3.2B y/y; Rev 55.7B v 53.1B y/y; Announces A$2.0B off-market stock buyback.
- QUB.AU Reports FY21 (A$) Net 91.6M (includes discontinued operations) v 87.5M y/y; Rev 2.03B v 1.88B y/y; Declares A$0.035/shr final dividend.
- APX.AU Reports H1 Net $6.7M v $22.3M y/y; Rev $196.6M v $306.2M y/y; To acquire data provider Quadrant, involves upfront payment of $25M.
- (NZ) New Zealand PM Ardern: New coronavirus case numbers were not unexpected; Elimination remains best strategy, don't intend to use lockdowns forever.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened +0.3%.
- (JP) Japan lower house election expected in Oct or later (in line) - Japanese press.
- 6504.JP To invest additional ¥40B on chips, seeking to increase production capacity for power chips - Japanese press.
- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥225.2B v +¥661.8B prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: ¥55.9 v +¥198.8B prior - week ended Aug 21.
- (JP) Japan Ruling Party (LDP) agrees on leadership election on Sept 29th - Press.
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥1.2T v ¥1.2T indicated in 0.500% 20-year JGBs, avg yield: 0.4050% v 0.4040% prior, bid to cover 3.65x v 3.51x prior.
Korea
-Kospi opened +0.1%.
- (KR) BANK OF KOREA (BOK) RAISES 7-DAY REPO RATE BY 25BPS TO 0.75%; NOT EXPECTED (1st rate hike since Nov 2018).
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opened -0.1%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.1%.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY50B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY50B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net inject CNY40B v Net Inject CNY40B prior.
- (CN) China President Xi: Urging China to make efforts to meet 2021 growth targets.
- (CN) China PBOC to use multiple tools to ensure 'reasonably ample' market liquidity - PBOC backed Financial News.
- (CN) China Securities Daily: The electric vehicle market is overheating and shows risks.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.4730 v 6.4728 prior.
- 1810.HK Reports Q2 (CNY) Net 8.27B v 5.99Be, Rev 87.8B v 53.5B y/y (yesterday after the close).
Other
- (PH) Philippines Central Bank (BSP) Gov Diokno: Central bank is keen on keeping monetary support as long as needed.
North America
- (US) Former Fed Chair Bernanke: Commodity prices will not add to inflation going forward.
Europe
- (UK) July Car Manufacturing 53.4K unit, -37.6% y/y (lowest since 1956); YTD Manufacturing 552.4K units, +18.3% y/y – SMMT.
- (DE) According to the latest Forsa poll, Germany SPD party is ahead of CDU, 23% v CDU's 22% - FT.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, flat, ASX 200 -0.6% , Hang Seng -1.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.5% ; Kospi -0.4%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 -0.2%.
- EUR 1.1773-1.1761 ; JPY 110.11-109.92 ; AUD 0.7281-0.7255 ;NZD 0.6979-0.6957.
- Gold -0.2% at $1,788/oz; Crude Oil -0.8% at $67.81/brl; Copper -0.7% at $4.2360/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.1750 amid dollar rebound, Jackson Hole eyed
EUR/USD is on the defensive below 1.1800 amid a tepid US dollar rebound. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band with a negative bias, as the market mood remains cautious heading into the Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium. ECB minutes and US GDP data eyed as well.
GBP/USD attacks 1.3750 on Brexit woes ahead of US data, Jackson Hole
GBP/USD remains offered towards 1.3750, snaping a three-day uptrend. UK supermarkets warn of food shortages over Christmas due to Brexit, virus. The US dollar cheers risk-off mood, ignores depressed Treasury yields before the GDP report and Powell’s showdown at Jackson Hole.
Gold remains depressed below $1,800 amid steady USD
After testing the high of $1,805 in the overnight session, gold prices edge lower on Thursday. Prices dip toward $1780 in the US session but bounced back above $1,800. Again, the precious metal started the journey to the south after breaking the $1,800 level.
XLM price stares at 40% upswing if Stellar can breach crucial resistance confluence
XLM price is facing a confluence of resistance at the trading range’s midpoint at $0.367. A decisive 6-hour candlestick close above $0.367 could lead to a 40% upswing to $0.496. A breakdown of the $0.322 support barrier might invalidate the bullish outlook for Stellar.
How to trade the Jackson Hole meeting
Leading up to the meeting (26-27 Aug) has seen some mixed messages. Fed’s vice chair Clarida set expectations of an early taper running when he said that he could see rates lifting off as early as 2022.