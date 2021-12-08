General trend
- USD index declines.
- Yuan trades at strongest level since May 2018.
- AUD extends gain; Australian bond yields pared rise.
- US equity FUTs have remained modestly higher in Asia.
- Nikkei 225 has extended gains.
- Hang Seng has pared the opening rise; Kaisa Group was halted amid default concerns; Weibo declined in HK debut.
- Shanghai Composite extended gains during the morning session; Consumer firms rise ahead of inflation data; Property index lags after prior gains.
- S&P ASX 200 has extended gains; Consumer Discretionary and Resources indices outperform.
- RBA Gov Lowe is due to speak on Thurs at 10:05 PM GMT [Payments: the Future? – to Payments Summit 2021 – Online].
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Brown-Forman, Campbell Soup, CooTek, Thor Industries, United Natural Foods, Vera Bradley
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.6%.
- (AU) Australia Treasurer Frydenberg to announces reform to the "buy now, pay later", crypto and digital wallets business later today (follows RBA study launched in late summer).
- CBA.AU Subsidiary, Avanteos Investments, pleads guilty to 18 criminal charges for charging deceased superannuation members.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +1.2%.
- (JP) JAPAN Q3 FINAL GDP Q/Q: -0.9% V -0.8%E; GDP ANNUALIZED Q/Q: -3.6% V -3.1%E.
- (JP) According to a former Bank of Japan (BOJ) official, the BOJ is likely to scale down longer COVID aid (narrow the scope) but keep this more limited version in place for longer term - Japan press.
- (JP) Japan Govt said to be considering tying tax incentives to wage increases, tax breaks for gas companies hit by reregulation - Press.
- (JP) Japan Oct Current Account: ¥1.18T v ¥1.03Te; Adj Current Account: ¥1.03B v ¥999.2Be; Trade Balance (BoP): ¥166.7B v ¥128.8Be.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Capital gains tax revision is one option for distribution - speaking to parliament.
- (JP) Japan Nov Eco Watchers Current Survey: 56.3 v 57.4e (highest since Nov 2013); Outlook Survey: 53.4 v 57.7e.
- (JP) Japan Nov Bank Lending Y/Y: 0.6% v 0.9% prior; Bank Lending (ex-trusts) Y/Y: 0.5% v 0.8% prior.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Official Amamiya: Watching impact of virus infection closely; Unclear how coronavirus variant will impact domestic and overseas economies; In light of Japan's price situation, you can see the BOJ for now has no need to modify its massive monetary stimulus program.
Korea
- Kospi opened +1.0%.
- (KR) South Korea PM: South Korea to report >7.0K coronavirus cases (record high).
- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Hong: Housing prices have markedly stabilized on the back of housing supply measures.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.4%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.6%.
- 9898.HK Hong Kong IPO opens -6.1% at HK$256.20/shr v pricing of HK$272.80/shr.
- (CN) China companies' IPOs in US to slow in short term, due to SEC rules - China Economic Daily.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3677 v 6.3738 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net drain CNY90B prior.
- (CN) China MoF sells 2-year and 5-year bonds; Sells 2-year bond, avg yield 2.4576%; bid to cover 3.70x; Sells 5-year bond; avg yield 2.67%; bid to cover 3.33x.
- (CN) China 2022 local government bond supply might remain 'high' amid spending to support growth [in line] - Chinese press.
- (CN) Fitch: Sees mainland China 2022 GDP to slow to 4.8%, from 8.0% in 2021.
Other
- (TW) Taiwan Nov Trade Balance: $5.7B v $5.4Be; Exports Y/Y: 30.2% v 22.8%e (record high, yesterday after the close).
- (SG) Singapore Central Bank (MAS) Economist Survey: Raises 2021 GDP to 6.9% (prior 6.6%); Raises 2021 core CPI outlook 0.9% (prior 0.7%).
North America
- STT Blackrock to pull most of its $2.0T ETF assets in US from State Street and move them to Citigroup, JPMorgan, Bank of New York, to reduce its reliance on State Street’s custody services.
- (US) Commerce Sec Raimondo: US and UK have not yet agreed to begin formal talks on steel trade.
- (US) Senate Banking Panel to hold hearing on Stable Coins on Dec 14th.
- AAPL Reportedly has told suppliers to accelerate iPhone production in Nov-Jan period; Supply chain woes will leave Apple about 15M units short of its 230M iPhone production plan set at the start of 2021 – Nikkei.
- (US) House of Representatives passes bill to make passing debt limit bill quicker; the final vote was 222 to 212.
Europe
- (UK) Govt considering a work from home plan (due to Omicron variant) for Christmas and New Years and any economic impact that may have - UK press.
- NESN.CH Nestle cuts stake in L’Oreal to 20.1% at €400/shr; Initiates new CHF20B share buyback.
Levels as of 00:15ET
- Hang Seng -0.2%; Shanghai Composite +0.8%; Kospi +0.3%; Nikkei225 +1.3%; ASX 200 +1.4%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.4%; Nasdaq100 +0.5%, Dax +0.0%; FTSE100 -0.1%.
- EUR 1.1296-1.1264; JPY 113.62-113.36; AUD 0.7143-0.7115; NZD 0.6801-0.6769.
- Commodity Futures: Gold +0.3% at $1,790/oz; Crude Oil -0.3% at $71.81/brl; Copper -0.1% at $4.34/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains elusive below 1.1390
EUR/USD seesaws after rising the most in two weeks. EUR/USD grinds higher around the weekly top following the biggest daily jump in a fortnight, taking rounds to 1.1350-40 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3200, coronavirus, Brexit jitters poke yearly low
GBP/USD fades corrective pullback from 2021 bottom, down for third consecutive day. GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 following a failed attempt to bounce off the 2021 bottom, marked the previous day, during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
Gold: Greenback slides and offsets rising US yields
Gold is flat and sideways in consolidating markets awaiting a catalyst. Gold is consolidating in the $1,779 and $1,793 range with markets trying to assess the outlook with regards to inflation, central banks and the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 variant.
Cardano price in phenomenal buying zone as ADA targets $3
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate different patterns and indicators that suggest ADA is primed to advance further.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?