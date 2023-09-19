CAD is gaining strength due to persistent inflation concerns. 2.8% was reported in July, then up to 3.3% reported in August, and now expectations are 3.8%. So inflation is still here, that’s why CAD is showing some strength I believe, for the last week or so.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may release meeting minutes, having kept rates on hold for the last three meetings.

Higher energy prices can lead to higher inflation, which, in turn, can drive up yields and the value of the USD.

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) has increased by 6% from its summer lows, partly driven by higher energy prices, which could support a hawkish Fed stance.

Even if the Fed adopts a hawkish stance, market reactions may still be influenced by the “buy the rumor, sell the news” phenomenon.

