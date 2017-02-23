Elliott Wave Analysis: Crude OIL Intraday View

Crude oil has been down strongly yesterday but current leg up from 53.36 looks like a new impulse so resumption of a bullish trend has to be considered. That said, we labeled end of a regular flat formation in wave 2 which means that bulls may continue now above 55.00 area.

