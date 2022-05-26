The ECB has seen a series of hawkish comments from ECB board members over the last couple of weeks.
It seems that Christine Lagarde now has the memo as on Monday this week she outlined that the ECB will be hiking by 25 bps in July and September. This sent the EUR racing higher. Furthermore, the USD may be close to peak bullishness and the CORE PCE data print on Friday could send the USD lower and launch the EURUSD even higher into month-end. The German bund and the US bond yield spread is also moving higher indicating that the EURUSD pair has more upside potential.
The seasonals also favour more EUR/USD upside
Over the last 10 years, the EURUSD pair has only lost value once between May 27 and June 06. The largest gain was 1.56% in 2015. Are there more gains to come again this year on expectations of ECB rate hikes ahead?
Major trade risks
-
Any significant news that changes the monetary policy outlook for the ECB or the Fed.
-
Any strong risk-off trading that results in USD strength.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
