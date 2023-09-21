Markets are in risk-off mode after the Fed left its policy rate unchange. The USD extended the gains across the board with DXY catching the March highs. Interesting, Aussie and kiwi are again one of the weakest while MXN is not down much, so for dollar shorts I still faovur to look at USDMXN pairs, while dollar longs can be the best vs NZD and AUD.
