US manufacturing and jobs data shows improvement, with outperformance over Europe and the potential for a risk-off move helping to lift the dollar.
Philly Fed manufacturing survey lifts dollar to three-week high
“The dollar index has broken to a three-week high today, with fears of a potential topping out in equities tallying up with signs of US outperformance over Europe. First inflation, then retail sales, and now we have seen improvement in the jobless claims and the Philly Fed manufacturing survey for the US. While a recession is widely anticipated, there are signs that European nations will suffer greater consequences as energy prices signal the potential for a greater contraction if the breakdown in relations with Russia remains in place. Unfortunately, European contraction looks set to come alongside sharp increases in rates, with the ECB’s Schnabel coming out in favour of another hefty interest rate rise despite recession risks.”
Energy stocks on the rise, as crude prices see respite from selling pressure
“Oil & gas stocks have enjoyed a welcome boost today, following a period of weakness in crude prices that took Brent into a fresh five-month low. Yesterday’s surprise 7.1 million barrel contraction in US inventories helped undermine the bearish breakdown taking shape for crude, lifting hopes that a tightening supply-demand dynamic will push prices upwards once again. However, with an economic slowdown seemingly a foregone conclusion for many of the world’s top crude consumers, it looks likely that this rebound will soon be sold into on the premise of lower demand.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to recover, holds above 1.0100
EUR/USD has staged a rebound after having declined toward 1.0100 in the American session on Thursday but failed to gather momentum. The US Dollar Index clings to strong daily gains above 107.00 after hawkish Fed commentary provided a boost to the dollar.
GBP/USD trades deep in negative territory near 1.2000
GBP/USD extended its daily slide and declined toward 1.2000 during the American trading hours on Thursday. With San Francisco Fed President Daly's hawkish comments helping the dollar outperform its rivals, the pair looks to close the second straight day in the red.
Gold falls below $1,760 as dollar rally continues
After rising above $1,770 amid falling US Treasury bond yields in the early American session, gold reversed its direction and dropped below $1,760. The unabated dollar strength on Thursday seems to be causing XAU/USD to continue to stretch lower.
Why XTZ traders need to be glued to the screen for next 48 hours
Tezos price will likely take a key turn lower today after the bullish print on Wednesday. XTZ price is at the mercy of global markets rolling over this morning. Either the technical support handles hold – or break under dollar pressure.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!