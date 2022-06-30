In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.

Dollar gains power across the globe.

EURUSD is approaching long-term lows on the 1,036 after the price failed to break the 1.063 resistance.

GBPUSD is aiming the 1.2 support, and a test of that area will give us many answers.

AUDUSD is currently testing crucial support on the 0.685. Breakout can give us a proper, long-term sell signal.

NZDUSD is doing pretty much the same but on the 0,62 support.

EURCAD continues trading inside of the rectangle. Price is currently aiming the support of that pattern.

Gold testing the mid-term dynamic support. Breakout will bring us a proper sell signal.

Nasdaq drops back below the 50% Fibonacci. That is negative.

DAX is on the way to test the lows from March. Breakout can be very dangerous.