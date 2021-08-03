The greenback eased slightly and traded mixed against majority of its peers on Monday as investors are on caution ahead of Friday's release of U.S. jobs report.
Reuters reported U.S. manufacturing continued to grow in July, though the pace slowed for the second straight month as spending rotates back to services from goods and shortages of raw materials persist. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its index of national factory activity fell to 59.5 last month, the lowest reading since January, from 60.6 in June.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded sideways inside a narrow range in New Zealand and Asia before rebounding to 109.74 in early European morning. The pair then met renewed selling there and fell to session lows at 109.19 in New York on broad-based buying in jpy.
The single currency traded with a firm bias in New Zealand and Asia and gained to session highs at 1.1896 in European morning due partly to cross-buying in euro especially vs sterling. However, lack of follow-through buying triggered profit-taking and the pair retreated to 1.1866 in New York before stabilising.
The British pound traded sideways inside a narrow range in New Zealand before gaining in tandem with euro to session highs at 1.3932 in European morning. The pair then met renewed selling there and fell to session lows of 1.3876 at New York open on cross-selling in sterling especially vs euro and jpy.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
Japan Tokyo core CPI, Australia building permits, RBA rate decision, Swiss consumer confidence, EU producer prices, U.S. redbook, durables ex-defense, durable goods, factory orders, durables ex-transport, Canada Markit manufacturing PMI and New Zealand GDT price index.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bull pennant in play above 200-SMA
EUR/USD picks up bids after a subdued performance on Monday. After a dull start to the week, EUR/USD gains upside momentum, poking 1.1875 amid the early Tuesday morning in Asia. Weaker Momentum line challenges the up-moves but pennant confirmation could propel the buyers.
GBP/USD: 100-day EMA defends bulls around 1.3900
Having portrayed a two-day pullback from the highest levels since late June, GBP/USD licks its wounds around 1.3890 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The cable seesaws between a downward sloping trend line from June 01 and 100-day EMA. However, bullish MACD and a successful rise above 200-day EMA favor buyers.
EUR/USD: Bull pennant in play above 200-SMA
EUR/USD picks up bids after a subdued performance on Monday. After a dull start to the week, EUR/USD gains upside momentum, poking 1.1875 amid the early Tuesday morning in Asia. Weaker Momentum line challenges the up-moves but pennant confirmation could propel the buyers.
Ethereum Classic price squeezed, puts ETC on the verge of a sharp move
Ethereum Classic price has not accomplished anything since claiming the 2018 high on July 24, showing a 3.60% gain over the last nine days. The lack of price traction stands in contrast to the unstoppable advance for Ethereum over the last 13 days.
Will Delta derail the economic recovery?
The Friday payrolls data in the US is going to dominate the relative importance of data releases this week, even if it shouldn’t because July conditions were still in transition and then complicated by the Delta surge.