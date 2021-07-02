The US dollar dipped against the basket of major currencies despite better than expected US labor data in June.
Larger uptrend remains intact, with current dip seen as positioning for fresh push higher, as the labor report has less impact than the main factor - hawkish tone from US Federal Reserve which sent initial signals about earlier than expected policy tightening - that lifted the greenback recently.
Fresh weakness also comes as a result of overbought daily studies, with corrective dips to be ideally contained by 92.00 support zone(10DMA / broken Fibo 61.8% of 93.45/89.50 descend.
Strong rally in June (the index advanced 2.4% last month) that left large bullish monthly candle, also underpins the action, keeping bulls firmly in play for fresh attack at 93.45 (2021 high).
Only drop below pivotal 91.50 support zone (higher base reinforced by 200DMA) would put bulls on hold for deeper correction.
Res: 92.75; 93.00; 93.45; 94.00
Sup: 92.25; 92.01; 91.67; 91.47
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
