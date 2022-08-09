There were some price action indications the recent equity market rally may be tiring, in the New Work session.
Apple displayed a classic and perfect one day reversal pattern often associated with major turning points. Could this be a warning for the market generally? Apple made new highs only to experience price rejection and to close on its low, back in the previous range.
The market is generally beginning to notice that actually the economy is not looking great, and companies like Walmart are battening down the hatches for tough times ahead.
While US Inflation Expectations were lower, they remain at frightening levels by historical standards. Actual inflation anywhere above 5%, currently 9.1%, can be catastrophic for any economy. At over 7%, there will only continue to be resolutely aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
Then, just as investors began to relax regarding the recent scare with the Pelosi visit to Taiwan, China is again ratcheting up its military pressure there. Numerous warships continue to move close to Taiwan. Multiple warplane sorties across Taiwan’s economic boundary and warnings to civilian aircraft to stay out of large amounts of airspace around Taiwan, suggest this is not over yet.
It may even be the case, that China could begin to restrict shipping and air access to Taiwan through a virtual blockade, or simply severely diminishing access. Such on-going pressure of this kind, were it to become the new norm, would quickly degrade the Taiwanese economy and heat up the risk of actual exchange of fire and casualties between the two sides.
What we are all concerned with of course, is the risk of escalation to all out war and even invasion. This is not a probable scenario, but popular back home is the idea of making Taiwan pay a high price for the recent Pelosi visit.
Significant economic impact would fit with the more likely plan that eventually Taiwan itself will choose China rule. In the West, we do not see this as a likely outcome, but in China, it could very well be the main game long term.
For the people of Taiwan to feel the pressure of China in a very real way, in their every day livelihoods, could be something China would like to pursue at this time.
Any actual military conflict as a result, even if contained, would however send an immediate seismic shock to investors around the globe.
This is a risk that is immediately prevalent, and investors should continue to factor this into their current approach to markets.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7080 with room to keep advancing
The AUD/USD pair retreats from a 2-month high of 0.7108, but holds on to substantial gains. Softer than anticipated US inflation brought relief to financial markets, boosting high-yielding assets.
EURUSD retreats below 1.0300 amid profit taking
The EUR/USD pair losses steam as market players book profits, and trades in the 1.0290 price zone. Optimism about receding US inflation temporarily overshadowed the European energy crisis.
Gold bulls hesitate in a risk-on environment
Gold peaked on Wednesday at $1,807.86 but was unable to retain gains. It's currently battling to overcome the $1,800 level amid the broad dollar’s weakness. The dollar collapsed after the release of the July CPI, as the inflation rate contracted more than anticipated.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: How to trap a hungry bear
Crypto markets moves higher. Placing a countertrend short is still ill-advised. Higher targets remain possible for all assets. BTC tests the lower half of an ascending channel for the third time. ETH continues displaying bearish divergence but underline market strength remains. XRP in a make-or-break situation.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!