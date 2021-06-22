In this technical blog we’re going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of INDU published in members area of the Elliottwave-Forecast . As our members know, INDU is another index that has given us good trading opportunity recently. The index is showing incomplete sequences in the cycle from the March 2020 low, targeting 37090+ area. We recommended members to avoid selling and keep on buying the dips in 3,7,11 swings. Recently we got pull back that has given us opportunity to enter long trades again. In further text we’re going to explain the forecast and trading strategy.
INDU 4 hour Asia Elliott Wave analysis 6.17.2021
Current view suggests INDU is doing (4) blue pull back. Correction looks incomplete at the moment, we believe INDU still could give us another leg down as proposed on the chart. Although calling for more short term weakness, we recommended members to avoid selling against the main bullish trend. Strategy is waiting for extremes from 34987 peak to be reached before entering long trades again. Extreme zone comes at 33026-32082 (buyers zone).
INDU 4 hour Asia Elliott Wave analysis 6.18.2021
INDU made the decline as we expected. However, price still has not reached extremes at 33026- 32082. We see potentially more downside toward Blue Box Area. At that zone we would like to be buyers, looking for further rally toward new highs ideally. As the main trend is bullish, we should get 3 wave bounce at least from the Blue Box buyers zone. Invalidation level for the trade would be break below 1.6148 fib extension (32082). As our members know, Blue Boxes are no enemy areas , giving us 85% chance to get a bounce. Once the price reaches 50 Fibs against the (B) blue peak, we will make long positions risk free (put SL at BE).
INDU 4 hour Asia Elliott Wave analysis 6.22.2021
INDU found buyers and gave us nice reaction from the blue box. Bounce reached 50 fibs against the connector (B) blue, so we put SL at BE and booked partial profits. Long trades are risk free at this stage. More aggressive view suggests pull back is completed at 33029 low. As far as the price stays above 32900 low, next leg up could be in progress. Alternatively if it breaks it , we will be out the trade without loss or with minimal loss.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls towards 1.1850 on fresh ECB reports
EUR/USD is extending losses towards 1.1850 following reports that the ECB policymakers are at odds with their new inflation strategy. Strengthening US dollar recovery also adds to the pain in the spot. Powell’s Q&A session awaited.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3900 amid US dollar's rebound
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3900 amid a rebound in the US dollar alongside the yields. Brexit concerns loom while the UK’s Health Minister says the economy remains on track for reopening on July 19.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, below $1,780 ahead of Powell’s testimony
Gold dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,772 region heading into the North American session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling.
Bitcoin takes a hit with the highest bearish sentiment
Another week of large institutional outflows has been recorded from crypto investment products. Large firms are now selling Bitcoin-related financial products, recording its sixth consecutive weekly decline.
The Fed is bringing markets back to life
Last night, the Dollar lost about 0.4%, reaching 1.1909, around which it is quietly trading on Tuesday morning. The Dollar index dropped 0.5% yesterday and has so far remained around 91.935 in anticipation of further drivers.