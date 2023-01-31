USDCNH is usually a very good indicator for risk-on, risk-off flows because of China's link to the global economy. What we see on the pair below is an ongoing bearish trend that can resume after a wave four rally. Now, this wave 4 rally is still incomplete and can retest higher resistance, near 6.83. So for now there is room for some more risk-off and USD strength, while metals can see lower prices too untill wave c unfolds on USDCNH. However, risk-on can be mack when this wave four rally is finished.
