Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 30 Jun 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 136.23
Despite resumption of uptrend to a fresh 24-year peak of 136.99 in New York yesterday, subsequent retreat in tandem with U.S. yields and intra-day fall from 136.81 to as low as 135.97 suggests temporary top has been made and consolidation with downside bias is seen for a long-overdue retracement to 135.54/59 but reckon 135.12 would contain weakness.
Only above 136.81 signals pullback over and yields one more rise towards projected target at 137.20 before prospect of a correction.
Data to be released on Thursday
UK GDP, current account, nationwide house price, Germany import prices, retail sales, unemployment change, unemployment rate, CPI, Swiss retail sales, KOF indicator, France consumer spending, CPI, producer prices, Italy unemployment rate, producer prices, EU unemployment rate.
U.S. person income, personal spending, PCE price index, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Chicago PMI and Canada GDP.
