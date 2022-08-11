EUR/USD - 1.0301
As euro's recent daily choppy swings from August's 1.0293 high had ended with Wednesday's jump to a 5-week peak of 1.0368 after softer-than-expected U.S. CPI, suggesting rise from July's 20-year 0.9953 bottom would head towards 1.0418 before prospect of a strong retreat later.
On the downside, only a daily close below 1.0265/70 would indicate a temporary top is in place and risk stronger retracement towards 1.0247, then 1.0203.
Data to be released on Thursday
U.K. RICS housing price balance, Japan market holiday, Australia consumer inflation experience, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims and PPI.
