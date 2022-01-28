EUR/USD - 1.1144
Euro's selloff and firm break below 2021 low at 1.1187 (Nov, now res) to a 20-month bottom at 1.1133 in New York Thursday on follow-through usd's buying after Fed Powell's hawkish comments suggests medium-term downtrend has resumed would pressure price towards 1.1036 next week.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1187 signals a temporary trough is in place and may risk stronger retracement to 1.1231/36 on Mon.
Ahead of release of key U.S. PCE price index, the uro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, pls refer to our EI page for details.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
