EUR/USD - 1.1144

Euro's selloff and firm break below 2021 low at 1.1187 (Nov, now res) to a 20-month bottom at 1.1133 in New York Thursday on follow-through usd's buying after Fed Powell's hawkish comments suggests medium-term downtrend has resumed would pressure price towards 1.1036 next week.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1187 signals a temporary trough is in place and may risk stronger retracement to 1.1231/36 on Mon.

Ahead of release of key U.S. PCE price index, the uro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, pls refer to our EI page for details.



