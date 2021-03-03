EUR/USD - 1.2090
Despite yesterday's anticipated resumption of decline from last Thursday's 6-week peak of 1.2242 to 1.1992 (Europe), subsequent rally due to broad-based usd's weakness on return of risk appetite suggests temporary low is made and 1-2 days of sideways consolidation is seen.
As long as 1.2139/41 holds, downside bias remains for another fall, below 1.2.16/21 would bring re-test of 1.1992 while break of said res may risk stronger gain to 1.2175/80.
Today is PMI day in the euro area countries, we have ECB board member Weidmann n other ECB offcials scheduled to speak in European and New York sessions, please refer to our Economic Indicator page for details.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates above 0.78 amid upbeat mood, Aussie Q4 GDP beat
AUD/USD consolidates the surge above 0.7800, as the bulls remain unfazed by the dismal Chinese Caixin Services PMI. The aussie hit a three-day high following better-than-forecast Aussie Q4 GDP. Risk recovers as US President Biden propels vaccine hopes.
Gold eyes $1755 as the next upside target
Gold (XAU/USD) is consolidating its solid recovery from multi-month troughs on Wednesday, as the upbeat market mood weighs on the traditional safe-haven. The vaccine optimism seems to have helped the risk-recovery.
GBP/USD: Fades bounce off 21-day EMA ahead of UK budget
GBP/USD trims prior gains while declining, down 0.08% intraday, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote fizzles Tuesday’s bounce off 21-day EMA amid the bearish MACD conditions. Sustained trading beyond key EMA, trend lines joins hopes of easy budget to favor bulls.
Ripple looks north as weekly chart shows bull cross
XRP/USD picks up bids near $0.4350 while trying to reverse the previous day’s losses during early Wednesday. In doing so, the altcoin also stays indecisive after the two consecutive weeks of losses. $0.2900 will be the tough nut to crack for sellers during further downside.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).