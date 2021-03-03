EUR/USD - 1.2090 Despite yesterday's anticipated resumption of decline from last Thursday's 6-week peak of 1.2242 to 1.1992 (Europe), subsequent rally due to broad-based usd's weakness on return of risk appetite suggests temporary low is made and 1-2 days of sideways consolidation is seen. As long as 1.2139/41 holds, downside bias remains for another fall, below 1.2.16/21 would bring re-test of 1.1992 while break of said res may risk stronger gain to 1.2175/80. Today is PMI day in the euro area countries, we have ECB board member Weidmann n other ECB offcials scheduled to speak in European and New York sessions, please refer to our Economic Indicator page for details.

