USD/CAD target at 1.2526 from 1.2609 achieved lows at 1.2532 for +77 pips. CAD weekly highs achieved 1.2648. USD/CAD day trade lows today are located at 1.2523, 1.2507 then 1.2492. Day trade highs today are found at 1.2594, 1.2602 and 1.2618. Thanks to the Fed to offer today's day trade and exact support and resistance levels. Any trader not offering above levels are as usual, wrong.
What materialized since last week, nothing except exchange rate numbers changed but positions vs each other remains the same.
As warned Option expiries is gaining strength among incompetents as a market ploy to find next victims. Pay no attention. Our world of trading sadly in the modern day is no longer about competence. Option expiries are released at 10:00 am along with Gold and traders have no business trading at 10 am.
As written Sunday, the current trade week was tough due to the massive USD Vs Non USD divide. The gap must close yet the gap widened and we deal with the same divide next week. The strategy is short USD as USD/CHF and USD/JPY and long EUR/USD and NZD/USD.
Long EUR/USD until low 1.1700's trade and however long it takes. Long NZD/USD umtil high 0.6900's, low 0.7000's trade and however long it takes.
AUD/USD is ready for today's reversal particularly around 0.7315 and 0.7330. GBP/USD at 1.3500's sits oversold yet higher represents correction unless low 1.3700's break higher.
EUR/JPY trades neutral heading into next week, overbought GBP/JPY, oversold AUD/JPY, overbought CHF/JPY, dead and oversold NZD/JPY and richter scale overbought CAD/JPY.
Best trades next week: CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY and CHF/JPY.
Short CHF/JPY complies to short CHF/EM. Easy and profitable trades found at CHF/EM currencies and begins with short CHF/PLN, CHF/CZK, CHF/DKK, CHF/HRK, CHF/HUF, CHF/KRW, CHF/MXN, CHF/RON,. The usual weekly suspects.
Next week, USD/CAD trade strategy is long and currently oversold. USD/CHF achieved massive overbought status to match richter scale overbought USD/JPY. Long for USD/CHF and USD/JPY are impossible as short is the only strategy.
CAD/CHF again trades massive overbought while AUD/CHF trades perfect neutral and oversold NZD/CHF.
EUR/GBP begins next week deeply oversold and interesting to GBP/USD. Most vital to next week is again the USD/CAD and EUR/USD relationship.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.16 on disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.16 after the US reported an increase of only 194,000 jobs in September, below 488,000 expected. A temporary solution to the debt ceiling issue is weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3600 after disappointing US jobs data
GBP/USD is trading near 1.3650, up after US labor statistics missed estimates with 194K in September. Earlier, concerns about Brexit put pressure on the pound.
XAU/USD erases NFP-inspired gains, returns to $1,760 area
Following the impressive upsurge to a fresh 15-day high of $1,781, the XAU/USD pair lost its traction and pared the majority of its daily gains with the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield renewing multi-month highs above 1.6%.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu announces new strategy for burning SHIB, LEASH and BONE
Shiba Inu has announced its latest partnership for burning SHIB ecosystem tokens. Popular as the Dogecoin-killer, Shytoshi Kusama has unveiled plans to boost the utility of SHIB, LEASH and BONE.
Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 6.9% in September as expected
The Unemployment Rate in Canada edged lower to 6.9% in September from 7.1% in August, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. Net Change in Employment arrived at +157.1K in the same period, beating the market expectation of 60K.