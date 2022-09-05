Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can clearly see that it is in a downward trend, and it is traded below the rate of 0.99 hitting its lowest level in the past decades. Today it is very likely to see it even lower and we expect the volatility to be very high until Thursday when Fed Chair Powel will give more hints in his speech.

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 69.23% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.