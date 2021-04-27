Corporate earnings, OPEC, and FOMC [Video]

While the US billionaires are preparing for Joe Biden's tax hikes for the wealthy, the FOMC delivers its rate announcement and press conference this week - the Bank of Japan will do the same. Also, OPEC will confirm if the supply expansion course is the commitment of the cartel. Finally, the corporate earnings from Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, and many more are coming!
EUR/USD extends falls under 1.21 as the dollar gains ground
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, as the US dollar gains ground with yields. US consumer confidence is awaited after Durable Goods Orders disappointed on Monday. The European vaccination campaign is picking up speed.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.39 amid covid passport speculation
GBP/USD has been trading below 1.39 as the UK proposes covid passports to enable travel and enhanced economic activity in June. The US dollar is edging higher with yields ahead of housing and consumer data.
Gold tracks mildly bid stock futures to recover below $1,800
Gold matches the tune of risk catalysts to reverse the early Asian losses ahead of Tuesday’s European session. Hopes of further easing of virus-led emergencies in the West jostle with virus woes in Asia. Pre-Fed caution keeps traders struggling for fresh clues.
Tesla cashes out $272 million of Bitcoin in Q1, Elon Musk continues to hold BTC
After allocating $1.5 billion to Bitcoin earlier this year, Tesla sold off a part of its BTC holdings. The electric vehicle maker revealed $272 million in proceeds from a net cash outflow of $1.2 billion in crypto. The sale contributed to a record quarterly net income for the company.
We’re all going on a summer holiday
As we start a new week, and the last week of trading for April, there is optimism in the air. Firstly, the EU is racing ahead with its vaccination programme after a rocky start and now expects 75% of the EU’s population to be vaccinated by July, which is ahead of schedule.