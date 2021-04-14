The Communication sector is now on the rise moving into “Improving” sector based on the Relative Rotation Graph (RRG).

Among the components of #IXC we highlight the below as interesting picks for the coming weeks based on technical analysis:

Charter Communications INC (#CHTR)

Downward channel taking place from December 2021.

Higher low on the 6 April 2021 which may lead to a reversal.

Gradually closing above the 50MA.

MACD sloping up ( a close above 0 would confirm the positive momentum).

RSI in the middle, room for upside.

Target $ 680.

Stop loss $ 600.

FOX Corporation (#FOXA)

Good risk/reward ratio (2.05).

# FOXA's recent pullback got stopped on the 50MA.

MACD sloping up.

Low RSI.

Target at $ 42.68.

Stop loss at $ 35.18.

Comcast CORP (#CMCSA)

Pullback from market high

Fibonacci levels identified with strong support at $ 52.44

A break of 50MA would coincide with break of downward trend-line

Target $ 56.19

Stop-loss $ 52.35

Lumen Technologies INC (#LUMN)

Good level of support at $ 12.80.

MACD sloping up.

RSI low with room for upside.

A break and close above 50MA might confirm positive momentum.

Risk/reward ratio 3.18.

Target $14.56.

Stop loss $ 12.43.