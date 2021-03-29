The biggest feature of the market this week will be President Joe Biden's huge $3 trillion green energy and infrastructure plan.
With the ink on the $1.9 trillion stimulus package barely dry, this week sees President Biden push ahead with his $3 trillion “Build Back Better” green energy and infrastructure plan.
The Democrats got around Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan by using budget reconciliation processes, but the next initiative, which is expected to be even bigger, won’t rely just on government debt as a funding source.
According to comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, “the next stimulus bill will have to be paid for through higher tax rates”. This will include an increase on the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, as well as significant hike on the individual tax rate for high earners.
Once the $3 trillion green energy and infrastructure bill makes its way into the economy, it’s the industrial metals that will inevitably benefit the greatest from the recovery trade. It's little wonder why traders have nicknamed Silver, Copper and the Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) – the "trillion dollar trio".
Other key events that traders will be watching closely this week include; ADP Employment Change and Jobless Claims as well as the biggest event of the week – Non-Farm Payrolls data on Friday.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, falling as the safe-haven dollar rises in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation which may have further ripple effects on markets. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD retreats on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is retreating from the 1.38 level as the dollar benefits from the risk-off mood in markets. Concerns about falling UK exports to the EU after Brexit are weighing on sterling, contrasting optimism about Britain's reopening.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1725 region
A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted fresh selling around gold on Monday. A softer risk tone extended support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and helped limit losses. Sustained weakness below the $1720 support is needed to confirm a bearish breakdown.
Suez Canal Update: WTI keeps falling as Ever Given engines started
With oil supplies expected to be back on track, as the Suez Canal blockage gets cleared, both crude benchmarks are extending losses. Further updates on the Canal issue suggest that Ever Given, a giant vessel, is completely floated and engines have started.
Cardano on the brink of 55% liftoff to record highs
Cardano exchanges hands within the confines of a symmetrical triangle, ready for a colossal breakout. Massive buy orders are expected as soon as ADA crosses above $1.48 (all-time high).