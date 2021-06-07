On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that President Biden’s new $4 trillion stimulus plan would be good for the economy, even if it contributes to a further rise in inflation.
Yellen's comments come after Friday’s U.S Employment data, showed Non-Farm Payrolls fell short of expectations for the second straight month.
In the first five months of the year, the U.S economy added 2.1 million jobs, which leaves over 7.6 million Americans still out of work. Friday’s data supports the case that the Fed will continue to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy for as long as it takes the economy to reach maximum employment.
Trader's attention has now shifted to U.S CPI Inflation data, which will take centre stage this week – especially after April's CPI reading showed the largest monthly gain in core inflation since 2008 with CPI jumping a sizzling 4.2% from a year earlier.
Federal Reserve officials have continued to state that inflation will run hotter than its traditional 2% goal for a longer period than estimated as the global economy reopens, but should prove temporary. However traders are unconvinced and are questioning whether the Fed has unleashed a beast that they can no longer control.
One of the key indicators of rising inflation – is higher oil prices. Last week Oil prices rocketed to their highest since October 2018 with WTI hitting $70 a barrel, while Brent traded above $72 a barrel.
Elsewhere, many other commodities ranging from Copper, Palladium, Iron Ore to Lumber prices surged past all-time record highs in recent weeks – And this could just be the beginning!
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.2150 as the dollar edges lower
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2150, reversing earlier losses stemming from US Treasury Secretary Yellen's comments that higher interest rates are a plus. Tension is mounting ahead of the ECB and US inflation figures.
GBP/USD bounces from near 1.4100 as mood improves
GBP/USD bounced from around 1.4100 and trades around 1.4170 amid easing dollar’s demand. UK’s spokesman said that nothing in current UK data would prevent lockdown easing, backing the pound.
XAU/USD eyes $1874 and $1870 as next downside targets
Gold price is falling from just below the $1900 area this Monday, kicking off the week on a bearish note. Resurgent US dollar demand amid a rebound in the Treasury yields, courtesy of US Secretary Janet Yellen’s optimism over the economy, weighs on gold’s appeal.
Shiba Inu price at risk of falling 50% as SHIB faces multiple obstacles ahead
SHIB price is stuck in consolidation after weeks of continuous declining trading volume. SHIB could see a decline of over 50%, marking a lower low if it fails to break a critical resistance level.
Wall Street Week Ahead: AMC social and traded volume soars but jobs report boosts all
AMC week dominated headlines as the stock took over the airwaves of mainstream and social media. The saga had many layers but boils down to the theme of disenchantment that surfaced in the original GameStop saga.