Asia Market Update: CN/HK property developers trade mixed after LPR cut by the PBOC; Equity indices trade generally higher.
General trend
- AUD trades lower amid PBOC’s LPR announcement; AUD/NZD declines.
- The next Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) meeting is scheduled for May 25th (Wed).
- Australia elections are due to be held on Sat. (May 21st).
- Australia Victoria State has confirmed its first case of Monkeypox.
- Chinese markets rose during morning trading following the easing by the PBOC.
- Japan’s CPI finally moved above the 2% target [will the data be sustained?].
- Nikkei 225 has extended gains.
- US equity FUTs move higher during Asia.
- NIO rises during first day of trading in Singapore.
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Booz Allen Hamilton, Deere & Co., Foot Locker.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.2%.
- (AU) Australia sells A$700M v A$700M indicated in 4.75% Apr 2027 bonds; Avg Yield: 2.9758%; bid-to-cover 3.29x.
- (NZ) New Zealand Apr Trade Balance (NZ$): +0.58B v -0.39B prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$200M v NZ$200M indicated in 2027 and 2051 bonds.
- (NZ) New Zealand Apr Credit Card Spending M/M: 0.7% v 3.2% prior; Y/Y: 1.1% v 3.4% prior.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.2%.
- (JP) Japan Apr national CPI Y/Y: 2.5% V 2.5%E; CPI ex-fresh food (core) Y/Y: 2.1% V 2.0%E (CPI and core CPI above 2.0% target, fastest core growth since Mar 2015).
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥1.2T v ¥1.2T indicated in 0.800% 20-year JGBs, Avg Yield: 0.7570% v 0.7240% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.77x v 3.10x prior.
- (JP) Former Japan top currency diplomat Sakakibara ('Mr. Yen'): Possible the USD/JPY can weaken to 150 (last time it traded at that rate was 1990); cites increasingly deepening monetary policy divergence.
- (JP) Japan Major banks have purchased most 10-year JGBs since 2014 during Apr; Global funds sold the most JGBs on record, cites the Japan Securities Dealers Association (JSDA).
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Expected that Japan PM Kishida will announce a plan to increase defense spending - Japanese Press.
- (JP) Japan Senior Ministry of Finance Official [Heihachiro Ono] was arrested due to assault on a train on May 20th - Press.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.5%.
- S-OIL Corp (010950.KR) Notes fire occurred at plant of Onsan refinery; has halted the number 2 alkylation line.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +1.7%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.3%.
- (CN) China PBOC monthly loan prime rate (LPR) setting: Maintains 1-year rate and cuts 5-year rate by 15BPS.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7487 v 6.7524 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net inject CNY0B prior.
- (CN) Shanghai Apr Retail sales -48.3% y/y (during lockdown), Industrial production -61.5% y/y.
- (CN) China Securities Times: Financing demand may remain low during May, could lead to banks cutting the LPR 'soon'.
- (CN) China Ministry of Finance sells 3-month and 30-year bonds.
Other
- (ID) Indonesia Econ Min Hartarto: Will set Domestic Market Obligation for palm oil at 10Mt; Will reissue rules for cooking oil prices.
- (ID) Indonesia President Jokowi: To revoke ban on exports; To allow exports of cooking oil from Monday, May 23rd.
North America
- (CA) S&P raises Province of Alberta Issuer Credit Rating To A+ from A; Outlook Stable.
- (US) ~75% of economists polled (29/40) expects Fed to tighten faster than current rate path.
Europe
- NESN.CH US Approves imports of baby formula made by company into the US.
- (UK) May GfK Consumer Confidence: -40 v -39e (lowest since records began in1974).
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +1.3%, ASX 200 +1.1% , Hang Seng +2.1%; Shanghai Composite +1.2% ; Kospi +1.9%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.8%; Nasdaq100 +1.1%, Dax +1.2%; FTSE100 +1.3%.
- EUR 1.0587-1.0554 ; JPY 128.21-127.52 ; AUD 0.7059-0.7002 ;NZD 0.6405-0.6363.
- Gold -0.1% at $1,839/oz; Crude Oil -1% at $108.84/brl; Copper flat at $4.2740/lb.
