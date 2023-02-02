The news this week that the IMF lifted its global growth projections was largely placed at the feet of China’s Covid Zero pivot. The IMF raised its 2023 growth forecast to 2.9% from 2.7% citing China’s re-opening as a key reason.
Inflationary forces?
The news over China’s pivot has been gathering pace since the end of last year. Remember that China’s command economy would mean abrupt u-turns are problematic from a messaging point of view. The reaction to the Covid protests around the same time the world cup was broadcasted, when people were freely mingling, was about as close to a pivot being signaled as we were going to see. However, Kristina Georgevieva, the head of the IMF, pointed out that there is a double-edged nature to China’s re-opening. It may be inflationary. So, if demand for oil once again rises and that boosts oil prices then that also increases global inflationary pressures.
A fair point to watch
It is not impossible to see a sudden surge in demand domestically in China too as restrictions being lifted allow pent-up savings to be spent. Last year China’s trade surplus rose 31% y/y as exports increased by 7%, but imports only rose by 1%. This reflected the opening up of other major world economies even as China remained under a range of restrictions.
China’s headline inflation print for Decemver 2022 was at 1.8% and that is down from a 2.8% peak in September 2022, so there is no sign of major concerns there just yet. However, it will be worth watching.
China’s re-opening can benefit Oil
So, keep an eye on oil prices too as this will be a key inflationary force. Higher oil generally means higher inflation forces as costs are injected into economies. Oil markets have formed a key technical Head and Shoulders bottom on the daily chart and news of China being back for business could well be the catalyst oil needs to break higher over the coming weeks. See here for an explainer video on how to trade the Head and Shoulders pattern.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tries to stabilize above 1.0900 in ECB aftermath
EUR/USD has managed to stage a modest rebound after having dropped below 1.0900 on Thursday. Following the ECB's decision to raise the policy rate by 50 bps, Lagarde refrained from committing to additional rate hikes after March, causing the Euro to lose interest.
GBP/USD falls to multi-week lows near 1.2250
GBP/USD failed to benefit from the Bank of England's decision to hike the policy rate by 50 basis points in February and declined to multi-week lows near 1.2250. Governor Bailey's optimistic comments on the inflation outlook seem to be weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold reversal? Gold is under pressure despite lower yields Premium
Spot gold reached on Thursday at $1,959 the highest level since mid-April and then dropped sharply, losing all post-FOMC gains, approaching $1,910. The move lower took place amid a recovery of the US Dollar across the board on a volatile session.
Why Bitcoin bulls are poised to win Friday’s $1 billion options expiry
Bitcoin options market data reveals an underlying bullish bias. There is a higher demand for calls versus puts, this can be interpreted as a positive sign for BTC price.
Amazon Stock Earnings Preview: AMZN fills gap as market expects beat
One day after Fed Powell charged up markets by saying any future interest rate hikes would depend on economic data, an admission the market took to mean the hiking cycle was over.