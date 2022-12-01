Back in May, the outlook for China exiting its Covid-Zero looked like it was going to be a long draw out affair. Weaker hospital infrastructure, lack of vaccination of the elderly, and the lack of an endgame policy, all meant the retreat was going to be gradual rather than fast for China. However, some things have been changing.
In May, about half of those 80+ were not vaccinated. That has now risen to around 66% that are double vaccinated. Furthermore, this week China’s Health Official urged the elderly to have their Covid vaccines, so the messaging is now prioritising the correct, vulnerable elderly group. You can watch the broadcast here via Reuters. From a policy perspective, any stress on vaccinating the elderly is equivalent to saying, ‘let’s accelerate our exit’.
The pivot is afoot
First of all, China’s CDC officials say that they will promptly and effectively solve difficult problems reported by the masses. When asked if the protests will prompt them to reconsider the Covid-zero policy they said they will continue to ‘fine tune’ their policy. Remember, when it comes down to what to do next, President Xi’s options are limited.
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, China Global Times Hu Xijin tweeted that, ‘China may walk out of the shadow of Covid-19 sooner than expected’. This is in keeping with the fall in stringency measures across China. Here is a chart taken from Andreas Steno’s helpful piece on China’s re-opening.
So, the constant negative stream of expectations for China on Covid-Zero policies may well be overdone. For those with a longer-term view, the re-opening argument has become unhelpful. Long-term traders may continue to see this dip as well worth buying as indicated at the bottom of the article here.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to impressive gains near 1.0500
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and extended its rally to 1.0500 area. The data from the US showed that the annual PCE inflation declined to 6% in October and the ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped below 50 in November, triggering a fresh leg of US Dollar selloff.
GBP/USD stabilizes near 1.2250 following impressive rally
GBP/USD extended its rally and climbed to its highest level since late June above 1.2300 before retreating to 1.2250 area. The softer-than-expected PCE inflation data and the disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI weigh heavily on the US Dollar, fueling the pair's upside.
Gold bulls conquered $1,800, what’s next?
Gold jumped to $1,804.00, its highest since early August. The metal benefited from an extended USD sell-off as US macroeconomic figures fueled Powell’s triggered slump. On Wednesday, the Dollar fell on the back of a dovish message from Fed's Powell.
Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX US is fully solvent, withdrawals could open today
Sam Bankman-Fried, popularly known as SBF, told New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin that FTX US customers could be made whole soon. SBF claims that these entities: FTX US and FTX US derivatives could be “up and running soon.”
S&P 500 (SPX) powers ahead on Powell pause
Equities surged post-Powell speech on Wednesday as he finally hinted at a pause in rate hikes. He began his remarks quite hawkishly, saying rates were going to end higher than the most recent forecasts and dot plots.