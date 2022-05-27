The Canadian dollar hasn’t made any spectacular daily gains since May 13th, when it shot up 1.1%. The currency has, however, made slow but steady progress against its US cousin. Earlier today, USD/CAD touched a low of 1.2731, its lowest level in three weeks.
Canada Retail Sales jump in Q1
Canada’s retail sales for March helped the Canadian dollar rally on Thursday. The headline figure was virtually unchanged, but core retail sales rose 1.5%. According to StatsCan, retail sales jumped 3.0% in Q1, its highest level since Q3 2020. Consumers continue to spend despite red-hot inflation, but if consumers decide to tighten the purse strings, the economy would likely take a hit and drag the Canadian dollar lower.
The US dollar finds itself under pressure as risk appetite has rebounded. Investors were pleased with the FOMC minutes, as the Fed signalled that it planned to press ahead with 50-bps rate increases in June and July, which soothed concerns about a possible massive 75-bps hike. This gave the equity markets a boost and sent the greenback lower.
The US economy may not be in a recession, but negative growth in the first quarter is certainly a concern. Second-estimate GDP came in at -1.5% QoQ, shy of the estimate of -1.3% and revised downwards from the initial estimate of -1.4%. Growth in Q1 was hampered by a surge in Omicron as well as the Ukraine war.
One bright spot was solid consumer spending, which remains strong in the face of spiralling inflation. Consumer spending, as gauged by PCE expenditures, rose 3.1% in Q1, up from 2.7% prior. The markets are keeping a close eye on Personal Spending and Personal Income, which will be released later today. The economy is expected to rebound in Q2, but could be much lower than the rosy GDP numbers we saw after the US economy reopened.
USD/CAD technical
-
There is resistance at 1.2866 and 1.2955.
-
USD/CAD is testing support at 1.2750. Below, there is support at 1.2661.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0700 ahead of US inflation data
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated to the 1.0700 area with the greenback staging a rebound during the European trading hours. Investors wait for the US Bureau of Economic Analysis to release the PCE Price Index data, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.
GBP/USD consolidates weekly gains near 1.2600, US data eyed
GBP/USD is consolidating its weekly gains near 1.2600 as the US dollar recovers ground amid the souring market mood. Cable finds support from the UK's household support package and easing aggressive Fed tightening bets. Key US data awaited.
Gold stages a comeback, key levels to watch
Gold Price is staging a solid comeback after finding strong support near $1,840 over the past two trading days. The bright metal is looking to retest the two-week highs on the road to recovery.
Terra’s LUNA 2.0 support expands with Binance and Kraken welcoming the airdrop, here’s how you need to prepare
Terra’s LUNA fork proposal has passed with 65.5% votes, Revival Plan 2 in action without algorithmic stablecoin UST. LUNA price could wipe out losses incurred by holders in the colossal crash of LUNC and UST.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!