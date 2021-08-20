In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!
The SP500 bounced off a crucial long-term up trendline but once again the new day starts with a drop. I guess that sellers won’t give up that easily.
The DAX stayed below the 15800 level. As long as it stays below, the sentiment is negative.
Gold is continuing the upswing but it would have been much easier if the USD wasn’t so strong.
WTI Oil keeps dropping. As long as it stays below the 66.8 USD/bbl, the sentiment is negative.
The EURUSD continued the downswing after the price broke the neckline of the big Head and Shoulders formation.
On the other hand, the GBPUSD is still above the neckline but it surely is aiming for it.
The USDCAD is aiming for the 38,2% Fibonacci, where we can expect at least a small pause.
The EURCAD broke the neckline of the inverted Head and Shoulders pattern. Sentiment is definitely positive.
The AUDCAD is declining, locked inside the wedge pattern. A comeback above the 38,2% Fibonacci can be a great buy signal.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off the lows as the dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD is trading below 1.17 but off the lows. The dollar is taking a break from its gains led by fears of tapering from the Federal Reserve and rising COVID-19 cases. German PPI beat estimates with 1.9% MoM.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.36 after weak UK data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.36, under pressure after the UK reported a plunge of 2.5% in Retail Sales, far worse than expected. The dollar is benefiting from safe-haven flows. Speculation about Fed tapering continues.
XAU/USD braces for a bumpy road to $1,835
Gold picks up bids to refresh intraday high amid US dollar pullback. Mixed catalysts confuse market players and the USD bulls. Virus woes remain on the table but stimulus, vaccines and China offer recent filters.
Coinbase to add $500 million in crypto including Ether, DeFi tokens on balance sheet
Coinbase has gotten the green light to invest $500 million in leading cryptocurrencies to its balance sheet. The firm aims to be the first publicly traded company to hold Ether, DeFi tokens, and various digital assets.
When is a taper not a rate hike? Whenever the Fed says so
The questions around the primary topic in world markets continue to grow. Will the Fed announce the long-awaited taper of its bond program at its September meeting?